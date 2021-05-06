Fairview’s Brileigh Roberts triumphed in a sub-state playoff on Thursday to punch her ticket to the Class 4A-5A state golf tournament.
The senior recorded a clutch birdie on the ninth hole at RTJ Silver Lakes — she was playing the Heartbreaker course — to advance to next week’s competition — scheduled for Monday and Tuesday — at RTJ Magnolia Grove in Mobile.
Roberts shot an 86 to get into the playoff with Guntersville’s Hope Harrell, a future teammate at Wallace State.
"Brileigh started playing varsity for us in seventh grade," coach Kurt Knight said. "She would have started before that if she could have. She has put in the work and is reaping the benefits. We are all extremely proud of her and the team."
Fairview's team — which also includes Lauren Lawson, Emmy-Leigh Glover, Lexy Gambrill and Jacie Blackwood — finished third behind White Plains and Alexandria. The Lady Aggies came up nine shots shy of second place and a state berth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.