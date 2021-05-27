Golf
Fairview’s Emmy-Leigh Glover made the cut when the Alabama High School Athletic Directors and Coaches Association (AHSADCA) announced on Thursday this year’s North-South All-Star golf rosters.

Glover was one of just 10 rising seniors selected to the North squad.

She will compete at All-Star Sports Week — set for July 19-23 — in Montgomery.

Addison’s Addisyn Smothers and Cullman’s Kaina Thomas (volleyball), Cullman’s Nicholas Wood (cross country), Cullman’s Hayden Stancil (baseball), Cullman’s Kate Krigbaum (tennis), and West Point’s Carlie Wilkins (softball) were named North-South All-Stars in their respective sports as well.

