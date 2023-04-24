Cullman’s varsity boys golf team continued its winning ways on Monday, carding an overall score of 295 at Terrapin Hills Country Club in Fort Payne to earn the title at this year’s Wildcat Invitational.
Will Drake (70), Ben Shedd (73) and John Lunsford (74) produced a 1-2-3 performance for the Bearcats to spearhead the All-Tournament Team. Jackson Yeager and Ian Willoughby both shot 78 to tie for sixth place.
The Lady Bearcats, meanwhile, finished runner-up behind Hewitt-Trussville (251) with an overall score of 260.
Mary Charles Davis (82) and Kate Cost (83) both made the All-Tournament Team following second- and third-place showings, respectively. Jazmin Conn rounded out the contributions with a 95.