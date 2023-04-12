Cullman’s varsity boys golf team bested the field at Wednesday’s Brooks Invitational.
Will Drake earned medalist honors for the Bearcats at RTJ The Shoals (Schoolmaster) with a 2-under par 70.
John Lunsford (71) and Ben Shedd (72) joined Drake on the All-Tournament Team, while Jackson Yeager (80) helped comprise a team total of 293 — which cleared runner-up Haleyville by 14 shots.
Golden Eagle Invitational
Cullman’s varsity girls golf team finished runner-up at the Golden Eagle Invitational this week.
The Lady Bearcats netted a total score of 235 — just one stroke behind champion James Clemens — at Canebrake.
Kate Cost (70) and Mary Charles Davis (76) made the All-Tournament Team.
The Black and Gold boys, meanwhile, placed third overall with a total score of 300.
Will Drake (71) and John Lunsford (73) made the All-Tournament Team.