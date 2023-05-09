Cullman’s varsity golf teams punched their tickets to next week’s state tournament, while Vinemont’s Abby Lee, and West Point’s Rawlin and Bailey Sutter did the same as individuals following quality performances this week.
The Class 6A Lady Bearcats won their sub-state tournament on Tuesday, carding a team total of 236 at Canebrake Club. Mary Charles Davis (74), Kate Cost (75) and Jazmin Conn (87) had the counting scores for Cullman, which triumphed by 47 shots over runner-up Mountain Brook.
The Black and Gold boys, meanwhile, finished second as a group — they shot an overall score of 292 to Mountain Brook’s 289 — behind the strong rounds of Will Drake (70), Ben Shedd (70), John Lunsford (75) and Jackson Yeager (77).
In Class 5A, Rawlin Sutter (73) and Bailey Sutter (74) advanced as individuals at Twin Bridges Golf Club. The latter poured in a lengthy par putt on the first hole of a sudden-death playoff to keep his state dreams alive, matched birdies on the next hole and then hit it close one hole later for the winning birdie.
On Monday, Lee shot a 90 at RTJ Silver Lakes — the second-lowest score in her Class 1A-3A sub-state tournament — to claim her state spot.
In other action, Cold Springs’ Clayton Terry recorded a 75 at Cross Creek but fell just shy of a state bid. Hanceville’s Boston Brewer, meanwhile, carded an 83 at RTJ Silver Lakes to cap off a solid season.
The state tournament will be contested at RTJ Grand National in Opelika.