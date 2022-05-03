Cullman’s varsity boys golf team qualified for the Class 6A state tournament on Tuesday following a runner-up effort in its sub-state tournament, which took place at Terri Pines.
Will Drake (73), Ian Willoughby (73), John Lunsford (77) and Ben Shedd (77) combined to notch a team total of 300, finishing second behind Mountain Brook (293) for the top spot.
The Bearcats will compete at RTJ Hampton Cove next Monday and Tuesday.
So, too, will West Point’s Bailey Sutter, who qualified as an individual after carding a 78 in Monday’s Class 5A sub-state round at Twin Bridges.
The Warriors and the Lady Bearcats finished third in their respective sub-state tournaments, narrowly missing out on a state berth.
