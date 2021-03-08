Katie Salley is taking her smooth swing to the next level.
The Cold Springs senior signed a national letter of intent with Birmingham-Southern College last week and will continue her golf career with the Division III Lady Panthers this fall.
Salley has won two county tournament crowns — 2016 and 2017 — and carded several other low-medalist rounds during her high school tenure.
She was recruited by around 30 programs.
Athlete Speak: “I am excited to play at BSC, because it will be the first time I have played on a team. I think the dedicated practice facilities will help me drop my scores, and I am looking forward to what I can accomplish.” — Cold Springs’ Katie Salley
Coach Speak: "I’m very proud of her. She’s worked extremely hard. She’s always wanted to play college golf, and she’s progressively gotten better and better. I’m excited to see her play at the next level.” — Cold Springs’ Adam McKinnon
