Christina Watson is coming home again.
The 2003 Hanceville graduate has been tasked with leading the varsity girls basketball program — one Watson helped secure a state title for as a player in 2001 — for the second time in her coaching career.
She replaces Ashley Belding, who was hired for the position this summer following the resignation of Watson’s successor, Tim Bellmon.
According to Hanceville Principal Daniel Wakefield, who confirmed the change on Monday, Belding will continue her role as assistant softball coach.
“We have recently decided to hand the reins of the girls basketball program over to Christina Watson,” he said in a text to The Times. “We think her experience as a head coach and love of the game is going to give us the best opportunity to be successful. We look forward to watching her build the program from the ground up.”
Watson, who coached the Purple and Gold from 2014-2020, spent a season as an assistant at Cullman under Josh Hembree before taking over Cullman Christian’s girls basketball programs. There, she led the junior varsity team to the Alabama Christian Athletics Association (ACAA) state championship game.
Now, the 37-year-old returns to the bench at Lane Horton Gymnasium for another stint at her alma mater.
“He (Wakefield) asked me about this last week,” Watson said. “And, in my head, I was like, ‘No.’ But I started to feel convicted about it. And our pastor had been preaching about using your gifts to be a positive influence for others. I think I’ve matured a lot in my absence, and I’m in the place God wants me to be. This is unexpected for me, but I want to help the girls be successful.”
During her first tenure, Watson led the Lady Bulldogs to some of their best basketball of the past decade.
Additionally, time spent away from the head spot has allowed Watson to come back with a whole new perspective — not only about the game, but herself as well.
“It’s humbling not being a head coach,” she said. “If you don’t agree with something, you can’t do anything about it. I was working with a great staff at Cullman, though, and it was an opportunity to learn some different methods and a different way to do things. At Cullman Christian, I was able to see some growth. And being there helped me realize that everyone isn’t like me. I’m very cutthroat, but some athletes aren’t like that. And I’ve learned that you have to meet them halfway.”
Despite the unforeseen journey, Watson is thrilled to find herself back in a familiar place.
And she’ll do whatever she can to cultivate a program the community can be proud of in due time.
“I’m happy to be back in this role,” Watson said. “Earlier this year, it was pretty much dead set that I wasn’t even going to teach, and that I was going to retire and do something else. But everything was leading me back to Hanceville. I enjoy being here very much, and I’m excited about giving it another go. I want to bring success back to this program.”