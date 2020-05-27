Talk about the family business.
Former Cold Springs standout Bailey West was recently named the new varsity girls basketball coach at Addison, where she will replace Frank Graham on the bench.
The hiring was made official last week.
Graham spent the past two seasons with the Lady Bulldogs, guiding them to a 21-3 record in 2019-20 before stepping down.
He had a pair of previous stints (1989-99) and (2003-04) with the program as well.
West spent this past season as Addison's junior varsity girls coach and varsity assistant.
She will continue her role as the JV girls coach in addition to her new duties.
"This is something I’ve wanted to do since I was a little girl," West said. "I’m super excited, and I feel really blessed. Addison is such a great school. They have amazing students and an amazing community. And the administration is awesome. They love their sports, and that’s a plus. I’ve been around basketball all my life, and I’m just extremely excited to get started. I hope to continue where coach Graham left off."
West graduated from Cold Springs in 2016 following a fine career.
She was a two-time All-State honoree and a two-time All-Area first-team selection.
West also claimed the coveted Bill Shelton Award at the Cullman County Tournament as a senior.
Her mother, Tammy, just wrapped up her 28th season with the Lady Eagles.
Her older sister, Hayden, is the coach of West Point's middle school girls.
"I’ve been able to learn and watch my mom for years," West said. "I know I’m biased, but she’s one of the best as what she does. We will have to coach against each other this year, and that will be weird. At the end of the day, though, we’re still each other’s biggest supporter. I feel so lucky to have been able to learn from her over the years. Most people don’t have that. I’ve wanted to be like her since I was a little girl. My mom is my role model. It’s a dream come true to have somebody like her and my dad and my sister and my papa to talk to. I’m going to have someone to help me out if I need it."
As for her own spin?
"We’re super athletic, so we want to play off that and run the floor and really focus on our defense and pressure," West said. "We lost several girls off last year’s team, but I think they’ll buy in to what we want to do."
Graham, meanwhile, believes West will do a great job.
"She relates to the girls well, and she knows basketball," he said. "She'll make them work and work hard. Knowing they are in good hands makes me feel better."
