Brodi Williams threw three touchdown strikes, Ayden Alexander had another strong outing, and Cold Springs earned a 28-16 win over Holly Pond on Thursday night.
Through two games, first-year Eagles coach Justin Cornelius has been impressed with his squad.
“We have a resilient mindset, and that can carry you a long way. Our guys show up to work every day willing to get better,” Cornelius said. “We played a lot cleaner this week, especially on defense. Holly Pond was ready to play. I felt like we executed well and did a good job of staying attentive during a short week.”
Williams, the Eagles’ senior signal-caller, put Cold Springs (2-0) on the scoreboard first, connecting with Izaiah Estell for a 55-yard touchdown pass in the closing seconds of the opening quarter.
With 8:22 to go in the second quarter, Holly Pond (1-1) grabbed an 8-7 edge following a 35-yard touchdown run by quarterback Landon Perkins and a subsequent 2-point conversion.
The Broncos’ lead, however, was short-lived.
Williams found Alexander for a 35-yard touchdown pass with 7:17 remaining in the half, handing the Eagles a 13-8 advantage.
Cold Springs then added a late touchdown before intermission as Alexander scooted in from 3 yards out. A 2-point conversion shortly afterward made it 21-8.
The Eagles increased the cushion to 28-8 with 6:46 left in the third quarter on Williams’ third touchdown pass, this time to Roberto Ayala from 10 yards out.
Holly Pond trimmed its deficit to 28-16 with 1:29 to go in the third on Perkins’ second touchdown run — a 2-point conversion followed — of the night.
The Broncos, though, never got closer.
Cold Springs, which is off to its second 2-0 start in three seasons, opens Class 2A, Region 5 action next Friday, hosting Sulligent.
“Our region is awful tough. It’s about to get real,” Cornelius said. “It’s big to take this momentum into region play.”
Holly Pond also opens region play next week, traveling to Oakman.
