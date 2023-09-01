GOOD HOPE — Colten Whatley passed for four touchdowns, Good Hope found the end zone in all three phases of the game and the Raiders answered the call Friday night for a 39-20 road triumph against Vinemont.
The senior quarterback connected for a pair of aerial strikes in the first half — Tyler Cone and Carter Rutherford — and two more in the second half — Rutherford and Weston Hancock — to provide the Raiders (1-1) more than enough offense.
Rutherford also returned a kickoff for a TD — just moments after Vinemont (0-2) fired the opening salvo on a halfback pass from Kayden Henderson to Kyler Pugh — and Hancock provided a pick-six late in the third quarter.
“I was really proud of how we executed tonight,” Good Hope coach Alan Scott said. “It wasn’t perfect, but it was solid. When you can spread the ball around it forces the defense to defend the entire field. The offensive line gave Colten time and these receivers went up and got it. We had some success in all aspects of the game, but there’s plenty to work on going into next week.”
Good Hope held a 20-6 halftime advantage and stretched it out to 27-6 before a long touchdown run by Henderson made it 27-12.
But Hancock’s touchdown reception and defensive gem later on extended the lead to 27 before Vinemont’s Chris Knight punctuated the scoring with a lengthy TD run in the final stanza.
Good Hope opens Class 4A, Region 6 play next week with a home matchup versus No. 2 Cherokee County. Vinemont, meanwhile, will play its third straight non-region clash — a road game at West Point.