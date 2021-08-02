WEST POINT — The Warriors ended a brief playoff hiatus with a strong second half last season.
West Point is now hoping that momentum carries over into 2021.
The Maroon and White opened fall camp on Monday, and there was no shortage of energy as the program looks to seize a postseason berth for the sixth time under coach Don Farley, who took over back in 2013.
The Warriors host Priceville for a jamboree on Aug. 19 before welcoming in Good Hope for their season opener on Aug. 27.
Need a football fix? Then take a look at this year’s Warriors below and check back for a full story, roster and pictures in the 2021 Football Preview Magazine — due out later this month.
Head Coach: Don Farley
2020 Record: 4-7 (3-3 in Class 5A, Region 7)
Key Returners: Eli Folds, Kelton Washington, Ashton Thrailkill, Josh Suarez, Aiden Dujoud
Key Losses: Will Cochran, Carter Thornton, Keaton Chappell, Branson Smith, Jacob Dye, Kobe Bowers, Logan Selby, Braeden Patterson, Jayden Williams, Chase Sibley, Keynan Baker, Gaige Roberson
Coach Speak: “We gave the guys last week off, so we’re looking for high energy this week. We had a great summer with great energy and great effort, and we felt like they needed to rest and have some time to be teenagers. So, we’re looking for high energy this week. We’re looking to fill some spots as well, and we’re always looking for depth. And really, we’re just looking to see what guys are ready to step up.” — Don Farley
“We want to have an idea of what we are going into August 19, and we want to keep developing going into Good Hope week and Lawrence County week. That way, when we get into region play, we feel like we’re dialing it in a little bit.” — Don Farley
2021 Schedule
Aug. 19: Priceville (Jamboree)
Aug. 27: Good Hope
Sept. 3: at Lawrence County
Sept. 10: at Boaz*
Sept. 17: at Fairview*
Sept. 24: at Hayden
Oct. 1: Crossville*
Oct. 8: Sardis*
Oct. 15: at Douglas*
Oct. 22: Guntersville*
Oct. 28: at Curry
*Class 5A, Region 7 Game
