Hunter Hensley accounted for three total touchdowns, Garit Roberson pitched in a pair of scoring runs and West Point held off Vinemont for a 33-28 home win on Friday night.
The Warriors (2-1) seized a 13-0 lead following a touchdown scamper by Roberson and a touchdown catch by Brayden Monfort from Hensley before a score by Vinemont’s Rush Sandlin made it 13-8 following a successful 2-point conversion.
Roberson corralled his second TD of the night shortly afterward, but Sandlin tossed a touchdown pass to Kyler Pugh to bring the Eagles to within five (21-16) heading into halftime.
Hensley found Eli Sims for the first score of the second half to make it 27-16, but Vinemont once again responded — this time on Diego Rodriguez’s touchdown run — to stay close at 27-22.
Hensley’s long scoring scamper late in the third quarter, however, put the Warriors ahead 33-22.
The score remained until Sandlin’s touchdown run made it 33-28 with 2:23 remaining in the game.
But the road team could get no closer and West Point was able to put the squeeze on a hard-fought victory.
“It’s good to get back in the win column tonight, but we have a lot of work to do,” Warriors coach Don Farley said. “We’ve got to fix penalties and keep improving. I thought our offensive line responded tonight to us challenging them this week. I thought those guys played really well.”
Despite the loss, Vinemont coach Stephen Robinson applauded his team’s effort.
“My guys are freaking warriors,” he said.
West Point will head to Russellville next week for its Class 5A, Region 8 opener. Vinemont (0-3) will also open region play next week, hosting Brindlee Mountain.