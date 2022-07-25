West Point finished the 2021 campaign with a winning record.
Unfortunately, the Warriors were on the outside looking in when the playoffs rolled around.
That’s something the Maroon and White is hoping to change this upcoming season.
In order to accomplish that task, the Warriors will need to handle a difficult Class 5A, Region 8 that includes Fairview, Russellville, Ardmore and East Limestone.
West Point opens the season with a home game against Good Hope on Friday, August 19.
Need a quick football fix? Then take a look at this year’s Warriors below and check back for a story, roster and pictures in the 2022 Football Preview Magazine — due out in August.
West Point
2021 Record: 6-4 (2-4 in Class 5A, Region 7)
Key Losses: Kelton Washington, Eli Folds, Suyeta Drowning Bear, Josh Suarez, Ashton Thrailkill, Brian Cornelius
Key Returners: Hunter Hensley, JD Cochran, Garit Roberson, Aiden Dujoud, Riley Wayne, Sylar Philyaw, Gus McKenney, Eli Sims, Omar Segundo, Jacob Bencze, Noah Laney, Parker Marks, Bryson Phillips, Brody Freeman, Aidan Maddox, Kolby Clifton, Joseph Calvo, Daniel Dean
Coach Speak: "The game has changed so much. Your first day used to be spent for conditioning and all that stuff. But these guys have been conditioning since June and getting in install. We feel like we’re at a good pace and feel good where we’re at offensively. Defensively, we’re a little behind with coach (Justin) Cornelius coming in late. I had started doing some of the defense to get us ready for 7-on-7’s. Corn has worked with us before, though, and that let him pick up right where we left off there. He’s putting in his terminology and language, and the guys have really been receptive to that. We’ve been getting caught up.” — Don Farley
“We didn’t do spring training, so we still have to see what the guys do when the pads come on. When you’re doing things in shorts and helmets, it’s relatively easy. But when you put the pads on and the mouthpieces in and it turns into football, you find out what your guys can and can’t do. We all have to figure out who can do what. I told the guys that everybody brings something to this team. Whatever it is, though, it’s our job as the coaches to find out what they do best and give them the best opportunities to be successful.” — Don Farley
2022 Schedule
8/19: Good Hope
8/26: at Hanceville
9/2: at Vinemont
9/9: Russellville*
9/16: at Fairview*
9/23: Douglas
9/30: at Lawrence County*
10/7: Ardmore*
10/14: East Limestone*
10/21: at Brewer*
10/28: BYE
*Class 5A, Region 8 Game