JASPER — Kelton Washington notched a career-high five touchdowns, and West Point closed out its 2021 campaign with a 69-20 road victory against Curry on Thursday night.
Washington scored on first-half runs of 8, 13, 7 and 2 yards to help the Warriors — who finished the season at 6-4 — build an insurmountable 41-6 halftime lead. The senior running back added a 68-yard touchdown scamper in the third quarter and finished the matchup with close to 200 yards.
He also surpassed the 1,000-yard mark for a second straight season.
“It was a combination of hard running and our offensive line,” West Point coach Don Farley said. "Those guys really stepped up and gave him some running lanes. We didn’t tell them he was close to 1,000. We didn’t want to put pressure on them. We just wanted to trust them. Kelton ran the ball real hard. I don’t know if the first guy tackled him all night."
Brian Cornelius rushed for a 15-yard touchdown in the second quarter, while Hunter Hensley threw a 25-yard scoring pass to Cade Simmons.
In the second half, Suyeta Drowning Bear swiped a 25-yard pick-six, and Noah Laney and Hensley delivered short touchdown runs to cap off the offensive explosion for the Maroon and White, which finished above .500 for the fifth time under Farley.
“We wanted to finish with a winning season, so we challenged them this week,” the longtime coach said. “Our guys were focused, and we played well. I thought they handled themselves well. A lot of guys stepped up tonight, and a lot of guys got to get out there and play. I’m proud of the players and the coaches this season. The last two weeks have been tough, but the kids bounced back and played extremely well tonight.”
