Vinemont has its first winning streak of the year and, with the playoffs looming, it comes at a good time.
Rush Sandlin threw a pair of touchdown passes in the first quarter, JT Wilhite ran for three scores late in the evening, and Vinemont crushed winless Asbury 47-0 on Thursday.
The Eagles (4-5, 3-3 in Class 3A, Region 7) led 34-0 at halftime and coasted to their first shutout win since beating Tarrant 49-0 last year.
Vinemont coach Stephen Robinson said as far as he knows the Eagles clinched a playoff bid with Thursday’s win. It will be the third straight playoff appearance for the Eagles. According to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society, that hasn’t happened for Vinemont since 1993-95.
“That’s awesome for these kids for it to be three straight,” Robinson said. “I’m real proud of the kids for all the hard work they put in, and all the coaches.”
Sandlin’s first touchdown pass was a 50-yarder to Chayce Sandlin, and the second went to Isaac Moody. Diego Rodriguez had approximately a 30-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, and Kayden Henderson followed with a 6-yard score.
Wilhite had the final three touchdowns, one just before halftime and the last two in the second half.
Vinemont has lost nine straight first-round playoff games since reaching the Class 3A quarterfinals in 1993. The Eagles will play a team from Region 8, which features teams in the state’s northwest corner.
Robinson said for Vinemont to be in the best position for a playoff win, the Eagles will have to avoid penalties at inconvenient times and other similar miscues.
“I think we have to be more disciplined on both sides of the ball,” he said.
That said, Robinson senses confidence in his team and pointed out that, even in a recent loss to Madison Academy, a couple players showed significant growth.
“I think we’re playing better ball than we played at the beginning of the year,” he said.
Vinemont travels to Holly Pond next week to close the regular season.