For coach Stephen Robinson and Vinemont, the goal for the 2020 season is clear.
Get better each and every day, string together a few wins and ultimately reach the Class 3A playoffs.
The Eagles will rely on an experienced offensive line to potentially lead them to the postseason for the first time since the 2014 campaign.
Vinemont opens the season Thursday, Aug. 20 at home against Hanceville.
Need a football fix? Then take a look at this year's Eagles below and check back for a full story, roster and pictures in the 2020 Football Preview Magazine — due out in August.
% Head Coach: Stephen Robinson
% Last Season: 3-7, 2-4 (Class 3A, Region 5)
% Key Departures: Dallin Dinkle, Dakota McGraw, Teague Whatley, Tyler Brown, Lucas Miller, Wyatt Thomason
% Key Returners: Colby Miller, Tanner Brown, Brodie Curvin, Isiah Young, Caleb Butler, Tyler Mayfield
% Coach Speak: "When they said we were having a season, of course we're excited and the guys are excited. But that’s always in the back of your mind about them shutting it down. But I think we’re going to get to play. I think these kids need football, and the community needs football. Not just our community, but all communities. We need something to rally behind, and we’re excited about the season." — Stephen Robinson
"We’ve got a veteran offensive line coming back, and we feel like up front we should be pretty solid. Brodie (Curvin) is coming back at running back, and Colby (Miller) is coming back at quarterback. We’re excited about that core and trying to build around that core. We’ve got a lot of tough games starting with Hanceville and Fairview. But the kids are looking forward to playing those two county games right off the bat." — Stephen Robinson
