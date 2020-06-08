Vinemont senior offensive lineman Isiah Young has been selected to play in the 2021 Hawaii Tiki Bowl.
The game will take place at Honolulu’s Aloha Stadium on January 4, 2021.
Both teams will consist of 35 players from around the country.
"It's crazy," Young said. "I didn't believe it when I saw it. Then I looked it up, and it was real. I want to show them that we have talent down here."
Young put together a strong junior season with the Eagles.
He was named Class 3A, Region 5 Lineman of the Year and secured first-team honors on the All-County Football Team as well.
“I think it’s incredible for him -- an incredible opportunity,” Vinemont coach Stephen Robinson said. “It shows that hard work can pay off, and guys at small schools can go to these national events and make a name for themselves. I hope he keeps working hard and makes the most of it.”
The trip will cost around $3,000. However, Young is raising money through a fundraiser.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.