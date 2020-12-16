Vinemont’s Isiah Young was named Lineman of the Year in Class 3A, Region 6.
Young also secured Lineman of the Year honors (Class 3A, Region 5) last season.
The Eagles, as well as Holly Pond, were represented on the All-Region Team, which was announced this week.
See below for those selections.
Holly Pond
Honorable Mention
Levi Boatright (RB)
Jayden Perkins (OL)
Brandon Holmes (DL)
Vinemont
First Team
Brodie Curvin (RB)
Caleb Butler (OL)
Colby Miller (ATH)
Tanner Brown (DL)
Ryan Stewart (DB)
Nacho Salgado (K)
Honorable Mention
Brody Speer (RB)
Toby Hill (TE)
Matthew Barnes (OL)
Tyler Mayfield (OL)
Ethan Martin (DL)
Kylan Richards (LB)
Carson Greer (LB)
Marcus Callingwood (DB)
