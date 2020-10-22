HOLLY POND — Vinemont ran for more than 300 yards and forced five turnovers en route to a 38-12 road victory over Holly Pond on Thursday night.
The Eagles improved to 6-3 (5-2 in Class 3A, Region 6) following the win. The Broncos fell to 2-7, 1-6.
"We didn’t start like we wanted, and we warned the guys all week about that," Vinemont coach Stephen Robinson said. "With an emotional game last week, we were concerned with coming out a little flat, and we did. But we got it rolling a little bit in the second quarter and was able to put some points on the board. The progress this team has made since J.B. Pennington week has been tremendous, and I’m proud of them for that. It’s the first time we’ve beaten Holly Pond since I’ve been head coach at Vinemont. That means a lot to me, being able to beat a couple of coaches (Chris Moss and Mike Bates) like that who have been in it a long time."
Vinemont grabbed a 3-0 lead early in the first quarter on a 30-yard field goal by Nacho Salgado.
The scoring drive was set up by a Colby Miller interception.
Holly Pond, though, answered on its next possession, claiming a 6-3 lead on Kadin Suryono's 11-yard touchdown run.
But it was all Red and White from that point forward.
Robinson's squad picked up three rushing touchdowns in the second stanza — Brodie Curvin hit pay from 6 yards out, and Colby Miller scored from 8 and 6 yards, respectively — to seize a 24-6 halftime advantage against the Broncos.
Two of those scoring drives came directly after a Holly Pond turnover.
Vinemont registered two more rushing touchdowns in the second half — Brody Speer (15 yards) and Isaac Moody (2 yards) — to go ahead 38-6 at Thomas-Michelfelder Field.
The Broncos capped the scoring with a 6-yard touchdown pass from Austin Marsh to Jayden Perkins in the waning minutes of the fourth quarter.
Speer (11 carries, 112 yards), Curvin (10 carries, 51 yards), Miller (nine carries, 47 yards), Ayden Thomason (nine carries, 45 yards) and Moody (five carries, 42 yards) spearheaded a thunderous Vinemont ground attack. Miller added 48 passing yards.
Carson Greer and Dawson Wilhite secured an interception apiece on defense.
Isiah Young recovered two fumbles for the Eagles as well.
Suryono (eight carries, 83 yards), Marsh (15 carries, 78 yards), Levi Boatright (12 carries, 78 yards) and Perkins (four catches, 49 yards) were the top offensive contributors for Holly Pond. Marsh threw for 68 yards, and Zach White intercepted a pass on defense.
The Broncos will wrap up their season next Friday with a road game against Fairview.
Vinemont, meanwhile, will travel to Cold Springs on Thursday in hopes of building more momentum.
"We’re going to attack this week the way we have all the other weeks," Robinson said. "We could be looking at a tiebreaker scenario, so it’s definitely a game we want to get ready for and play well in. And I think the guys have a sour taste in their mouths from the way we played last year against Cold Springs. I hope that hangs over our head this week in preparation."
