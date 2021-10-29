Colby Miller registered three touchdowns, Kayden Henderson pitched in another, and Vinemont picked up a 30-6 home victory against Cold Springs on Friday night.
The Eagles have now won five of their past seven games following an 0-3 start.
"I feel like we're playing better football," Vinemont coach Stephen Robinson said. "We were a little sloppy on our opening drive, but I think the weather had something to do with that. We did what we felt like we should do. I told our seniors ... I thanked them for their hard work over the past four years. For those guys to be in the playoffs two years in a row — it says a lot for them and the hard work they've put into this program."
Miller had a pair of scores (48 and 23 yards) in the first quarter and another (79 yards) in the second to go along with a 2-point conversion.
Henderson's touchdown (22 yards) came in the opening period as well. He and Toby Hill also converted 2-point attempts to help Vinemont seize a 30-0 halftime advantage.
Miller finished with 153 yards on just eight carries. Henderson and Hill each rushed for 42 yards.
Seth Williams, meanwhile, scored the lone touchdown for Cold Springs (0-10) in the fourth quarter.
Vinemont (5-5) will travel to Lauderdale County next Friday night for a first-round playoff game.
"It was huge for us to make the playoffs, especially with the way we started the season," Robinson said. "It took us a while to get rolling, but I feel like we're meshing pretty well right now. Lauderdale County is a great team — 9-1, the top seed. We're glad that we have an opportunity to prepare for them and go give them everything we've got next week."
