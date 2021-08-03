VINEMONT — The Eagles turned in a terrific 2020 campaign.
And — as fall camp gets rolling — that has the Red and White wanting more.
Vinemont, which won seven games last year, reached the playoffs for the first time since 2014 and came oh-so-close to hosting in the opening round, is hoping to parlay that momentum into bigger and better things heading into coach Stephen Robinson’s fifth season atop the program.
The Eagles will kick things off on the road, traveling to Hanceville on Aug. 19.
Need a football fix? Then take a look at this year's Eagles below and check back for a full story, roster and pictures in the 2021 Football Preview Magazine — due out later this month.
Head Coach: Stephen Robinson
2020 Record: 7-4 (5-2 in Class 3A, Region 6)
Key Returners: Colby Miller, Ayden Thomason, Brody Speer, Alex Salazar, Marcus Callingwood, Braden Boner, Tyler Mayfield, Gabe Friedrich, Jarrett Friedrich
Key Losses: Tanner Brown, Brodie Curvin, Nacho Salgado, Isiah Young, Matthew Barnes, Caleb Butler, Ethan Martin, Carson Greer, Dylan Crider
Coach Speak: “We’re looking for some kids to take the next step, and we’re looking for physicality. We don’t get to do that in the summer, so we’re looking for kids who are going to be physical and continue to do the right things and not let fatigue take over and shut them down.” — Stephen Robinson
“We’ve got to solidify some positions that we lost to graduation. We don’t have an elaborate playbook, so we just need to polish what we do and find some more physicality. That’s kind of what we do — we try to out-physical people. If we don’t have that, then we’re in trouble. And we want to continue to get in shape and just try to get these guys to where they can play deep into the fourth quarter.” — Stephen Robinson
2021 Schedule
Aug. 19: at Hanceville
Aug. 27: Fairview
Sept. 3: J.B. Pennington*
Sept. 10: at Carbon Hill*
Sept. 17: Tarrant*
Sept. 24: BYE
Oct. 1: at Winfield*
Oct. 8: at Susan Moore*
Oct. 15: at Oakman*
Oct. 22: Holly Pond*
Oct. 29: Cold Springs
*Class 3A, Region 6 Game
