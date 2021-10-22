VINEMONT — The Eagles are heading to the playoffs for a second straight season.
Vinemont (4-5, 4-3) dominated county rival Holly Pond (3-6, 1-6) in a Class 3A, Region 6 outing on Friday night, collecting a 41-6 triumph that — along with Susan Moore's 7-0 loss to J.B. Pennington — clinched the No. 4 spot for coach Stephen Robinson's squad at Mark Smothers Field.
"I just told the boys it's a great feeling to come out and do what you're supposed to do and have the scoreboard reflect the way you played," Robinson said after the game. "Our boys played hard. They covered their assignments well. I'm just very proud of the kids and the coaches and the work they've put in. I'm proud that Vinemont is in the playoffs again."
Colby Miller (17-yard touchdown run) and Jarrett Friedrich (2-point conversion) put Vinemont up 8-0 early in the matchup.
Friedrich's 6-yard touchdown run on the Eagles' next possession — set up by Isaac Moody's interception — made it 15-0, but Holly Pond's Andy Light returned the ensuing kickoff 82 yards for a score to cut the deficit to nine (15-6).
Vinemont, though, closed out the first half strong.
Miller tossed a 46-yard touchdown pass to Moody late in the first quarter and secured a 47-yard touchdown dash early in the second period to push the Eagles' lead to 28-6.
Kayden Henderson padded the cushion shortly afterward with a 10-yard touchdown run of his own.
He added a 12-yard touchdown run on the opening drive of the third quarter to round out the scoring.
Dawson Wilhite (interception) and Austin Boudreaux (fumble recovery) contributed big defensive plays for Vinemont.
The Eagles allowed just 174 yards of total offense to Holly Pond, while registering 460 yards — including 405 rushing.
Miller (137 yards on eight carries) and Henderson (121 yards on eight carries) were the top performers for Vinemont.
Friedrich added 49 yards, and Toby Hill tallied 36. Miller also completed two passes for 55 yards.
Landon Perkins, meanwhile, racked up 68 yards of offense for the Broncos, who host Fairview next Friday night.
The Eagles, meanwhile, will close out the regular season with a home matchup against Cold Springs.
"We can't wait to get back on Monday and put another good week together," Robinson said.
