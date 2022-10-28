HOLLY POND — Diego Rodriguez rushed for three touchdowns, Rush Sandlin contributed a score through the air and on the ground, and Vinemont took down Holly Pond 42-22 on Friday night for its third straight victory.
The Eagles (5-5) built a 20-0 lead late in the first half on touchdown runs by Rodriguez (2 and 18 yards) and Sandlin (1 yard) before the Broncos (0-10) got on the board with 0:45 left on the clock via Sawyer Olinger’s 9-yard TD toss to Kollin Brown.
Kyler Pugh’s 31-yard touchdown dash put Vinemont up 26-8 in the third quarter, and Sandlin’s 56-yard touchdown strike to Toby Hill helped combat a pair of Holly Pond scores — Olinger connected with Christian Couch from 13 yards out, and Damian Raymond added a 2-yard touchdown run — in the final period. Rodriguez sealed the deal later in the frame with a 31-yard touchdown scamper.
Rodriguez finished with 135 yards on 16 carries, while Kayden Henderson (91 yards) and Pugh (81) also had solid games on the ground. Pugh (6.5 tackles), Toby Hill (six tackles and three sacks), Tai Shurtleff (5.5 tackles), Chayce Sandlin (4.5 tackles) and Dawson Wilhite (two interceptions) provided the top defensive contributions.
Olinger and Brown, meanwhile, made big plays throughout the game for the Broncos.
Vinemont will travel to Lauderdale County for the first round of the Class 3A playoffs next week.