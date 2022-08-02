Vinemont has reached the playoffs each of the past two seasons.
And the Eagles, who won five games in 2021, are looking to make it three in a row this fall.
Coach Stephen Robinson will do his best to help his team accomplish that feat in a new-look Class 3A, Region 7 that features Madison Academy (a Class 4A semifinalist last season), Danville, J.B. Pennington and Susan Moore.
Vinemont opens the season with a home game against Falkville on Friday, August 19.
Need a quick football fix? Then take a look at this year’s Eagles below and check back for a story, roster and pictures in the 2022 Football Preview Magazine — due out later this month.
Vinemont
2021 Record: 5-6 (4-3 in Class 3A, Region 6)
Key Losses: Colby Miller, Jarrett Friedrich, Kylan Richards, Gabe Friedrich, Marcus Callingwood, Braden Boner, Tyler Mayfield
Key Returners: Ayden Thomason, Kayden Henderson, Rush Sandlin, Alex Salazar, Tai Shurtleff, Isaac Moody, Brennan Watson, Toby Hill
Coach Speak: "It’s good to be back out here. We still need more out of the kids, and we’re asking more out of the kids. For the first day, it was a pretty good day — a hectic day learning new things, but a good day. As a coach, though, you always want more.” — Stephen Robinson
"We’ve got to see more physicality. We don’t know what to expect from Falkville. We think we have an idea, but we don’t know. We’ve got to come together more assignment-wise and be more physical. That’s kind of what we rely on — physicality. We’ve got to see a huge improvement in that area.” — Stephen Robinson
2022 Schedule
8/19: Falkville
8/26: at Good Hope
9/2: West Point
9/9: at Brindlee Mountain*
9/16: at Susan Moore*
9/23: BYE
9/30: at J.B. Pennington*
10/7: Madison Academy*
10/14: Danville*
10/21: Asbury*
10/28: at Holly Pond
*Class 3A, Region 7 Game