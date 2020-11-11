And then there were three.
Addison, Fairview and Good Hope advanced in the playoffs following opening-round triumphs last week.
Now, all three will look to keep their seasons alive this Friday night, though some tough opponents await.
Not only that, but all three must hit the road.
See below for capsules on each second-round matchup:
% Team: Addison (7-4, 5-1 in Class 2A, Region 5)
% Opponent: No. 6 North Sand Mountain (10-1, 6-0 in Class 2A, Region 7)
% All-Time Series: North Sand Mountain leads 1-0
% Last Meeting: North Sand Mountain 20, Addison 13 (2019)
% The Skinny: The Bison have produced quite an impressive season.
North Sand Mountain's 10 wins are a school record, and it also won the program's first-ever region title.
Additionally, the Bison's lone loss came against Class 3A No. 1 Fyffe in Week 7.
Coach Keith Kirby's team coasted past Southeastern 19-0 in the opening round.
QB Lake Bell — an All-State WR last season — spearheads an offense averaging 30.6 points per contest.
WR/DB Derek Bearden, RB/LB Fernando Luna, OL/DL Tanner Boatfield and OL/DL Logan Davis are other key players to watch for North Sand Mountain.
% Quotes of Note: "I have a lot of respect for them. We'd be looking forward to anybody, but it makes it a little more exciting (playing North Sand Mountain). We hope to show them we aren't the team we were last season. Hopefully, we'll play a good game. We're tickled to be in the second round." — Addison coach David Smothers
"They are 10-1 with a loss to the top-ranked team in 3A. They play with confidence, and they execute a good scheme. It's going to be a tough challenge. We've got to go over there and play clean football and make it a four-quarter game. No dumb mistakes." — Addison coach David Smothers
% Game: Friday, 7 p.m. at North Sand Mountain High School
% Team: No. 10 Fairview (10-1, 5-1 in Class 5A, Region 7)
% Opponent: No. 1 Ramsay (11-0, 7-0 in Class 5A, Region 5)
% All-Time Series: 0-0
% Last Meeting: First Meeting
% The Skinny: The Rams aren't the top-ranked team in Class 5A for no reason.
The offense — captained by QB Kamren Ivory — is averaging 35.1 points per game this season.
Ivory is aided by RB Jeffrey Rowser and WRs Alonzo Johnson, Jaylin Peterson and Kameron Thomas.
Jeremiah Williams, a 4-star Florida LB commit, anchors an impressive defense surrendering just 11.6 ppg.
Jalen Wright, Zion Sharpe, Sam Young, Byron Kynard and Jonathan Williams are other players to know.
Ramsay defeated Lawrence County 56-20 in the first round.
The Rams also boast victories versus Class 6A No. 3 Pinson Valley and Class 5A No. 3 Pleasant Grove.
% Quotes of Note: "It was a great win last week. We felt like the key to winning that game was controlling the line of scrimmage and being physical. We played well defensively and did what we had to do offensively to win." — Fairview coach George Redding
"Ramsay has got a phenomenal team. They have lots of speed and playmakers and depth. They do a lot of things well. They throw it well, make plays after the catch. They have a steady run game. They use multiple formations. Their defensive front goes a great job. Williams is a great player, and he makes other players better." — Fairview coach George Redding
"It's very important that we prepare individually at our top speed. We're going to see some top-level competition this week. We've got to stay ahead of the chains and not hurt ourselves and adjust to their speed." — Fairview coach George Redding
% Game: Friday, 7 p.m. at Legion Field in Birmingham
% Team: No. 10 Good Hope (10-1, 5-1 in Class 4A, Region 6)
% Opponent: West Limestone (10-1, 7-0 in Class 4A, Region 8)
% All-Time Series: West Limestone leads 2-1
% Last Meeting: West Limestone 28, Good Hope 25 (2007)
% The Skinny: The Wildcats are in the midst of their best season since 2016.
West Limestone rolled to a region title behind an offense averaging 37.5 points per game.
That offense — spearheaded by QB Colin Patterson, RB Thorne Slaton and WR River Helms — has scored at least 40 points in each of the past four games, including a first-round victory against Hamilton.
Helms, a 3-star Georgia Tech TE commit, is a 6-foot-4-inch matchup nightmare for opposing defenses.
RBs Dakota Wilson and Jonah Smith, and WRs Christian Smith and Brody White will also get touches.
The Wildcats' lone loss this season came against Class 5A East Limestone.
% Quotes of Note: "We're thankful to get that first one. North Jackson is a really explosive team and really big. Our guys played a really solid game and put ourselves in a good position early." — Good Hope coach Alan Scott
"West Limestone is very similar to us. Their offensive line has four seniors. Their quarterback is a big, tall athlete. Running backs are solid. Receivers are good athletes. Defensively, they play very sound up front. Their linebacking corps may be the best crew we've seen this season. They're well-coached, take a lot of pride in special teams. I can see why they are 10-1." — Good Hope coach Alan Scott
% Game: Friday, 7 p.m. at West Limestone High School
