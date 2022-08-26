Good Hope has reclaimed a good habit.
A year after starting the season with a loss on the field and then a forfeit, the Raiders suggested again Friday they’ve returned to having early-season success.
Colten Whatley and Kaleb Jones each ran for fourth-quarter touchdowns Friday to lift Good Hope over Vinemont 34-22.
And now the Raiders, who trailed 22-20 entering the fourth quarter, are 2-0 for the fourth time in five seasons.
“We try to preach ‘Don’t play to the scoreboard’ here,” Good Hope coach Alan Scott said.
Brody Speer gave Vinemont (1-1) a 22-20 lead with a 55-yard touchdown run, his second long touchdown run of the game, late in the third quarter.
Speer’s earlier touchdown came on the first play from scrimmage.
“Obviously not how you want to start out, but our guys didn’t lose their cool and they kept battling,” Scott said. “Our guys never really got shook.”
Good Hope indeed responded, as Kmal Bell’s rushing score, Whatley’s touchdown pass to Tucker Malin and Eli Clements’s touchdown run put the Red and White ahead 20-8 midway through the second quarter.
Vinemont junior Diego Rodriguez scored on a touchdown run of about 35 yards with around five minutes left until halftime, trimming Good Hope’s lead to 20-14.
Speer’s second score put the Eagles ahead until Whatley’s 5-yard touchdown run with 10:24 left in the game. Whatley’s 2-point conversion pass to Tyler Cone put Good Hope ahead to stay, 28-22.
Jones scored on a 4-yard run with 2:57 to go to seal the win for the Raiders.
Scott said the offensive line’s work made a big difference in allowing the Raiders to have success with rushing plays.
And even though he acknowledged Vinemont ran the ball well overall and the Good Hope defense conceded a few big plays, his group produced when the game got tight.
“Way to finish the game,” Scott said.
Good Hope travels to Cherokee County next week for a Class 4A, Region 6 opener. Vinemont will host West Point in a Class 3A, Region 7 game.