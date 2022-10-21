FAIRVIEW — Russellville’s explosive offense thwarted Fairview’s region title hopes on Friday night.
The Golden Tigers (6-3, 6-0) clinched the top spot in Class 5A, Region 8, beating the Aggies 41-14 behind a big-play attack that accounted for three touchdowns measuring 65 yards or longer.
The Purple and Gold, who dropped to 7-2 (5-1), will represent the region as the No. 2 seed in the postseason.
“We knew coming in they had huge playmakers on the edge as well as in the middle,” Fairview coach George Redding said. “Being able to stop all those and match all those up without getting guys one-on-one is difficult to do. They were able to hit some of those and did a tremendous job with that.”
Fairview struck first in the opening period, securing a 7-0 cushion at the 3:12 mark on a 2-yard run by Barett York.
The Golden Tigers, though, answered two plays later on a 65-yard scoring scamper by Conner Warhurst.
A 31-yard touchdown strike from York to Jameson Goble on the first play of the second quarter gave the Purple and Gold a 14-7 advantage, and a Goble interception on Russellville’s ensuing possession offered the home team a chance to do more damage.
However, the Golden Tigers forced a punt and scored on their next offensive play — a 68-yard touchdown pass from Harrison Burch to Randall Johnson.
Following another Fairview punt, Russellville went ahead for good when Burch found Torey King on a quick screen — the latter shook a couple of defenders — for a 69-yard score and 21-14 advantage at the 4:45 mark of the second period.
The Purple and Gold then closed out the stanza with a pair of miscues that allowed the Golden Tigers to extend the lead.
Warhurst added an 8-yard TD run after the Aggies fumbled a kickoff and a 6-yard scoring scamper when a bad snap on a punt attempt set up shop for Russellville at Fairview’s 9-yard line.
The Golden Tigers’ final score of the contest came on a 3-yard jaunt by Cameron Phinizee in the fourth quarter.
Fairview, which gained 166 yards on its first three possessions, managed just 51 yards on its final seven drives against Russellville’s defense.
York recorded 153 total yards — 82 passing and 71 rushing — while Carson Jones added 50 yards on 12 carries and Goble hauled in four passes for 81 yards.
The Aggies were without star running back Eli Frost for most of the game.
Frost, who entered Friday night with 2,254 yards and 38 touchdowns, sustained an injury during his team’s first drive and didn’t return to action.
“Tough injuries put us in some tough situations, but I’m proud of our guys for continuing to fight,” Redding said. “I’m proud of the guys who had to come into the game and play some roles maybe they weren’t expecting to play as many plays as they did. I’m proud of our staff for making adjustments to our personnel. It was just one of those nights — they were better than we were tonight. We struggled getting things going offensively. I felt like our defense played well on and off, but special teams hurt us some tonight. We’ll pick ourselves up, dust ourselves off and get back to work.”
Warhurst, meanwhile, rushed for 175 yards and three scores on 21 carries, while Burch had 172 passing yards and two touchdowns. Phinizee added 71 rushing yards and a touchdown on 10 carries for Russellville, which closes out regular-season play next week against Athens.
Fairview will travel to Randolph.