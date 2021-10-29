HOLLY POND — Fairview continued its sizzling play Friday night, wrapping up the regular season with a 57-16 road triumph against Holly Pond to improve to 9-1 overall.
The Aggies, who have won seven consecutive games and garnered at least 55 points in four straight, put this one away early with four first-quarter scores en route to building a 50-0 halftime advantage.
"I loved the energy tonight," Fairview coach George Redding said. "I loved the way that the guys prepared this week. It's rivalry week, and we want to respect that rivalry at a high level and represent our school at a high level. I thought the guys really did a phenomenal job with that."
Parker Martin connected with Jameson Goble for a pair of touchdown passes (4 and 17 yards) in the opening frame, while Eli Frost rumbled in from 6 and 44 yards.
Frost added a 13-yard scoring scamper in the second quarter, while Tyler Simmons (1 yard) and Tristin Holmes (3 yards) also punched it in the end zone for the Purple and Gold.
Goble returned the opening kickoff of the second half for a 60-yard touchdown to cap Fairview's scoring.
Holly Pond's Landon Perkins tossed a pair of touchdown passes to Sawyer Olinger (17 and 37 yards) in the fourth quarter.
Perkins connected with Olinger once more on a 2-point conversion and also used his legs to convert another for the Broncos.
Holly Pond finished its first season under Mark Cornelius at 3-7.
The Aggies, meanwhile, will turn their attention to the playoffs, where they are set to host Fairfield next week.
It's the third consecutive year Fairview has opened the first round of the postseason at Dafford Smith Stadium.
"Our main goal is to get in the playoffs and host," Redding said. "I know I'm biased, but there's not a greater environment than Fairview High School on a Friday night. Our community does a great job of supporting us, as does our student body. To be able to have Fairfield visit us for a big playoff game on a Friday night — it doesn't get any better."
