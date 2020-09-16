Can you believe we've made it to Week 4 already?
Time sure flies when football season arrives, yet Friday night can't get here quickly enough.
Why's that, you ask?
Well, look no further than the slate of local games that awaits us.
Scratch that — look below for analysis and predictions as I attempt to follow up a perfect 8-0 week.
If only my golf game had been as good at RTJ at The Shoals last week, but I digress.
Before we get started, remember to cast your vote in "The People's Pick," a series of Twitter polls posted on my timeline (@winfreyjake) each and every Monday afternoon.
Class 2A, Region 5
% Addison (2-2, 1-1) at Winston County (2-1, 1-0): I won't beat around the bush here.
I think the Bulldogs are going to win this game, and here's why:
1) Addison is 7-1 against the Yellow Jackets under coach David Smothers.
2) In those seven wins, the Bulldogs have outscored Winston County by an average of 37.9 to 17.3.
3) Addison also leads the all-time series 49-32-1 and has lost just four times in this rivalry since 1993.
4) Do you need a fourth reason at this point?
% My Pick: Addison
% People's Pick: Addison (80 percent — 114 votes)
% Cold Springs (3-0, 1-0) at Aliceville (3-1, 2-0): This game is much tougher to figure out.
The Eagles are coming off a bye week, while the Yellow Jackets earned a 34-20 win against Sulligent.
Aliceville leads the all-time series 4-0, including a 27-19 victory at Cranford Stricklin Stadium last season.
I haven't faced a decision this tough since figuring out what kind of putter I wanted to put in my golf bag.
In a 50/50 game, the quarter — flip — must make an appearance.
It told me to side with the home team, but I won't be at all surprised if Cold Springs wins.
% My Pick: Aliceville
% People's Pick: Aliceville (52 percent — 120 votes)
Class 3A, Region 6
% Holly Pond (1-3, 0-2) at Carbon Hill (1-3, 0-2): Both of these teams are in need of a victory.
The Broncos and Bulldogs are riding three-game losing streaks heading into Friday night's region outing, and whichever team loses this one will face an uphill battle as it pertains to securing a postseason berth.
The series is tied at 1-1, with Holly Pond winning the last meeting (32-8 in 2011).
I'll play a hunch and say Carbon Hill drops its second straight game to a Cullman County program.
% My Pick: Holly Pond
% People's Pick: Carbon Hill/Holly Pond (50 percent — 133 votes)
Class 4A, Region 6
% Good Hope (4-0, 1-0) at Hanceville (1-2, 1-1): We've got a county and region matchup here.
Postseason ramifications and bragging rights? Yes, please.
Let's look at the tale of the tape:
1) The Bulldogs lead the all-time series 26-18.
2) The Raiders, though, have won three straight games in the rivalry by an average of 35.3 to 12.
3) These schools have met every year since 1982.
When looking at this game, I have one crucial question — how will Hanceville stop Colton Bagwell?
If Good Hope's running back runs wild, the road team will cruise.
If Hanceville can find a way to slow him down, it could be a fourth-quarter contest.
To me, the Raiders in this one are a lot like The Undertaker at Wrestlemania.
A safe bet.
% My Pick: Good Hope
% People's Pick: Good Hope (88 percent — 148 votes)
Class 5A, Region 7
% Fairview (3-1, 1-1) at West Point (0-3, 0-1): We've got another county and region matchup here.
And even better, it's the fourth annual Brandin' Iron Bowl.
The Warriors lead the all-time series 32-16-1 and have won seven straight games against the Aggies.
Three of those victories, however, were decided by six or fewer points.
Fairview rolled last week versus Douglas, while West Point's second-half comeback against Boaz fell short.
Two weeks ago, I would have picked the Aggies without a second thought.
But as this week's contest looms, I have a sneaking suspicion the Warriors might pull it out.
Maybe it's the history, or maybe it's the fact that West Point is due after back-to-back heartbreaking defeats.
Having said all that, though; I just can't go against my initial gut feeling.
Fairview wins a close one and gets a delicious meal at the Brandin' Iron.
A word to the wise: Don't use steak sauce. But if you have to, Heinz 57 > A1.
% My Pick: Fairview
% People's Pick: Fairview (81 percent — 126 votes)
Class 6A, Region 8
% Hazel Green (2-2, 0-2) at Cullman (4-0, 2-0): This one is easy to decide.
In fact, I'll do so using the transitive property.
The Bearcats shut out Buckhorn 20-0 last Friday night, and Buckhorn eased by Hazel Green 43-7 in Week 2.
Even if I don't involve math, Cullman is playing too well defensively for the Trojans to have much of a chance.
This is the first meeting between these two schools, and the Bearcats will roll.
In my humble opinion, of course.
% My Pick: Cullman
% People's Pick: Cullman (94 percent — 114 votes)
% My Record: 21-6
% People's Record: 23-4
