We've reached the finish line.
It seems like only yesterday — what a cliché — I was writing my first column back in August.
Now, it's time to close out the regular season with a few more predictions ahead of the Week 10 slate.
Thanks to all who read along — however often it was — and/or voted in "The People's Pick" this year.
Come back next week for a comprehensive playoff preview.
Class 6A, Region 8
% Columbia (0-9, 0-6) at Cullman (7-2, 5-1): This first capsule won't be very long.
In six region matchups so far this season, the Eagles have been outscored 294-18.
Columbia also hasn't claimed a win since 2015.
The Bearcats won 48-0 in 2019 and 48-8 in 2018 — the only two meetings between the programs.
Expect a similar outcome on Thursday evening.
% My Pick: Cullman
% People's Pick: Cullman (88 percent — 100 votes)
Non-Region Games
% Vinemont (6-3) at Cold Springs (4-5): It's a Battle of the Eagles.
Vinemont leads the all-time series 20-7, but Cold Springs has won three of the past four meetings.
That includes a 28-8 victory last season at Cranford Stricklin Stadium.
With a triumph and some help, Vinemont could be in line for the No. 2 seed in Class 3A, Region 6.
I think that motivation is enough for the Eagles — the traveling Eagles, that is — to win this Friday.
% My Pick: Vinemont
% People's Pick: Vinemont (85 percent — 93 votes)
% Holly Pond (2-7) at Fairview (8-1): I won't spend too much time on this one, either.
The Aggies lead the all-time series 37-20-2 and have won 12 of their past 13 against the Broncos.
I think Fairview is playing too well for Holly Pond to spring the big upset on Friday night.
But, stranger things have happened.
% My Pick: Fairview
% People's Pick: Fairview (90 percent — 124 votes)
% Hanceville (2-7) at Elkmont (0-9): The Bulldogs are looking to close their season with a road win.
I think they can accomplish that task, for a couple of reasons.
1) Hanceville produced one of its best efforts of the season in last week's 36-8 victory against Section.
2) The Red Devils have been one of the worst defensive teams in the state, allowing 551 points so far this season. That's a not-so-great average of 61.2 points per contest.
Expect the Bulldogs — like Goldberg in a WCW squash match — to come out on top Friday night.
% My Pick: Hanceville
% People's Pick: Hanceville (88 percent — 88 votes)
% Carbon Hill (3-6) at West Point (3-6): The Warriors were originally scheduled to face Curry.
Instead, they'll welcome the Bulldogs into town on Friday night to play a non-compete matchup.
West Point leads the series 6-2, but the teams haven't met since 1995 — the Warriors won 19-14.
Regardless of the win-loss column, this is a good opportunity for West Point to play well and build momentum heading into the playoffs next week.
The Warriors boast a significantly better offense (31.6 to 15.3 points per clash) and have played a much tougher schedule than Carbon Hill this season.
% My Pick: West Point
% People's Pick: West Point (84 percent — 92 votes)
% My Record: 52-15
% People's Record: 53-13-1
