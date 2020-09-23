Don't look now, but we've reached the midway point of the season.
And that's an exciting place to be, quite frankly, because there's still much to be decided across the state in regard to the postseason picture.
The Week 5 slate, though, will see some of our local teams — Fairview, Holly Pond and Vinemont are all off this week — step outside region play on Friday night before gearing up for the final stretch.
The bad news is there are only five games this week.
However, much like a Chinese buffet, they all offer something that I'm sure will suit your tastes.
But enough about food, let's talk football and predictions.
Before we get started, though, remember to cast your vote in "The People's Pick," a series of Twitter polls posted on my timeline (@winfreyjake) each and every Monday afternoon.
% Good Hope (5-0) at Addison (3-2): Here's a matchup you don't see every day.
In fact, the last time these teams met — a 38-3 Addison win in 1995 — Hulk Hogan had yet to turn heel.
The Bulldogs lead the all-time series 15-9 and have won three of their past four games.
The Raiders, meanwhile, are 5-0 for the third straight season under coach Alan Scott.
However, Good Hope failed to reach the 6-0 mark in 2018 and 2019.
That changes in a physical game at A.G. Hicks Stadium.
% My Pick: Good Hope
% People's Pick: Good Hope (85 percent — 98 votes)
% Falkville (4-0) at Cold Springs (3-1): The Eagles are hoping to bounce back on Friday night.
Cold Springs dropped its first game of the season last week to Aliceville, while the Blue Devils head into Cranford Stricklin Stadium fresh off a bye and playing good football.
Falkville has dominated the series historically — the Blue Devils boast a 25-5 advantage — and allowed just 14 points in three games this season (Week 0 was a forfeit).
The Eagles, however, pose a bigger threat than Danville, Whitesburg Christian and Pisgah.
In my opinion, of course.
Will Cold Springs play well enough to earn a home win? That's to be determined.
% My Pick: Falkville
% People's Pick: Falkville (72 percent — 83 votes)
% Cullman (5-0) at Mars Hill Bible (3-1): Here's a fun contest.
The Bearcats — off to their first 5-0 start since 2009 — will face off against the Class 2A, No. 2 Panthers.
Mars Hill Bible is 31-3 since 2018, winning a Class 1A state title and finishing runner-up during that span.
One of those three losses, however, came in Week 0 of this season to Jasper.
And if you'll remember, Cullman dominated the Vikings en route to a 21-0 victory the following week.
There's that transitive property again. It's also the first-ever meeting between these schools.
It might not be as easy as some have been this season, but it should be another win for the Bearcats.
% My Pick: Cullman
% People's Pick: Cullman (79 percent — 127 votes)
% Locust Fork (1-3) at Hanceville (1-3): Talk about a matchup that could go either way.
Both teams are coming off losses — Hanceville to Good Hope and Locust Fork to Westbrook Christian — and both are no doubt looking to build some momentum heading into the latter half of region play.
The Bulldogs lead the all-time series 14-7, but the Hornets won last year's meeting 55-46.
Locust Fork has only played two times this season due to COVID-19 cancellations.
Sometimes, it comes down to picking which team I ultimately think is better.
No history. No math. No comparisons.
And here, I just think Hanceville is better.
Kind of like Parks and Recreation is better than The Office — OK, so I made a comparison.
% My Pick: Hanceville
% People's Pick: Hanceville (68 percent — 91 votes)
% Hayden (2-2) at West Point (0-4): The Warriors have dropped three straight heartbreaking contests, losing by three points, three points and one point.
Ouch.
The Wildcats — who lead the all-time series 10-8 — lost to Leeds (19-3) last week.
West Point won last year's game 21-20 in overtime, and I'm thinking we get another close one here.
And in close games, go with the home team ... usually.
% My Pick: West Point
% People's Pick: Hayden (70 percent — 118 votes)
% My Record: 26-7
% People's Record: 28-4-1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.