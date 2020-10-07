There are only four weeks remaining in the regular season — yes, you read that right.
But let's not get down about that. In fact, let's get excited about what lies ahead for us.
There are plenty of games still to be played — beginning with the Week 7 slate — and myriad postseason spots still available for our local programs to secure.
All local games this week were moved to Thursday night due to the possibility of inclement weather.
Cullman, however, postponed its home contest against Columbia and rescheduled it for October 29.
Additionally, Cold Springs' scheduled clash with Midfield was cancelled. The Eagles picked up a forfeit victory to improve to 4-3 on the season.
Now that we're caught up, let's get into our weekly round of predictions and analysis.
Before we get started though, remember to cast your vote in "The People's Pick," a series of Twitter polls posted on my timeline (@winfreyjake) each and every Monday afternoon.
Onward.
Class 2A, Region 5
% Lamar County (3-3, 2-1) at Addison (4-3, 3-1): It's another Battle of the Bulldogs.
Addison put together one of its strongest performances of the season last week in a win against Cold Springs, while Lamar County took down Aliceville to shake up the region standings.
Lamar County won the last meeting (21-14) between these programs in 2009 and leads the all-time series 2-0.
This feels like a blowout win for the home team or a close win for the road team.
Let's side with the home team.
% My Pick: Addison
% People's Pick: Addison (82 percent — 103 votes)
Class 3A, Region 6
% Holly Pond (2-5, 1-3) at Winfield (6-1, 4-0): The Broncos will head west to face the Pirates.
Winfield leads the all-time series 4-1 and is coming off a 28-18 victory over Vinemont last week.
Holly Pond, meanwhile, enjoyed a bye week and is hoping to pull off the upset on Thursday.
It won't be an easy task, though.
% My Pick: Winfield
% People's Pick: Winfield (90 percent — 134 votes)
% Susan Moore (2-4, 2-2) at Vinemont (3-3, 2-2): I'll be honest — I'm not sure who to pick here.
The Bulldogs lead the all-time series 13-5 and have won three straight games against the Eagles.
Susan Moore, though, has lost three straight coming into Thursday, netting a combined 28 points.
Those losses, however, came against three pretty good teams in Winfield, Oneonta and Oakman.
That said, I'm going with my gut.
% My Pick: Vinemont
% People's Pick: Vinemont (70 percent — 101 votes)
Class 4A, Region 6
% Good Hope (6-1, 2-1) at Fultondale (0-6, 0-3): Good Hope dropped its first game of the season last week.
I don't expect the Raiders to make it two in a row.
The series is tied 1-1, with Fultondale winning the last meeting (26-2) in 2009.
But 2009 isn't walking through that door on Thursday night.
And I'll shave my head if Good Hope doesn't score more than a safety this time around.
% My Pick: Good Hope
% People's Pick: Good Hope (89 percent — 114 votes)
% Etowah (4-2, 4-0) at Hanceville (1-5, 1-3): The Bulldogs have another tough one this week.
Hanceville, which has dropped four straight games, must now contend with a very talented Etowah team.
These two programs have met just once, with the Bulldogs winning 32-6 in 1934.
The Blue Devils, though, likely even up the series on Thursday.
% My Pick: Etowah
% People's Pick: Etowah (88 percent — 105 votes)
Class 5A, Region 7
% Crossville (0-6, 0-3) at Fairview (5-1, 3-1): The Aggies are looking to follow up last week's big victory.
They should be able to accomplish that task against the Lions, who are surrendering 36.5 points per game.
Fairview leads the all-time series 4-1 and won the last meeting between the schools (32-28) back in 2013.
I don't think this game will be nearly as close.
% My Pick: Fairview
% People's Pick: Fairview (93 percent — 116 votes)
% West Point (1-5, 1-2) at Sardis (0-6, 0-3): These two programs are set to meet for the first time.
The Warriors, coming off their first win of the season, should be in good position to make it two straight.
The Lions are giving up 38.8 points per game and scoring just 6.5 points per game so far this season.
That's a recipe for disaster, not for a good lobster bisque.
% My Pick: West Point
% People's Pick: West Point (87 percent — 142 votes)
% My Record: 35-10
% People's Record: 37-7-1
