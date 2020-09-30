Let's just forget about last week, shall we?
But it was no doubt a tough one for our local squads, with Good Hope claiming the lone win in five official games — Holly Pond hosted Sylvania in a non-compete matchup — and just one of those contests being decided by single digits.
There is good news, though.
This Week 6 slate offers opportunities for teams in The Times' coverage area to bounce back and jettison memories of last week out of their minds.
Much like I've tried to do every day since regrettably watching Stepbrothers in 2008.
Anyway, let's move on to predictions. I went 2-3 last week, and that's just not very good.
Before we get started, though, remember to cast your vote in "The People's Pick," a series of Twitter polls posted on my timeline (@winfreyjake) each and every Monday afternoon.
Class 2A, Region 5
% Cold Springs (3-2, 1-1) at Addison (3-3, 2-1): This could be an interesting one.
Both teams are coming off rough losses, but both teams have enough talent to quickly turn things around.
Addison has dominated the series historically — the Bulldogs boast a 27-3 advantage and have recorded 16 shutouts — but the Eagles won the last meeting between the schools (45-26 in 2015).
In a game with postseason ramifications, I'll side with the home team.
When has that ever gone wrong for me?
% My Pick: Addison
% People's Pick: Addison (80 percent — 98 votes)
Class 3A, Region 6
% Winfield (5-1, 3-0) at Vinemont (3-2, 2-1): Vinemont returns to action for the first time in three weeks.
The Eagles eased by Carbon Hill back on September 11 but now must face the Pirates, whose lone loss came against Class 4A Northside in Week 1 and who leads the all-time series 8-2.
Winfield won the last meeting between the schools (47-14 in 2015) and is currently the favorite to garner its third region title under coach David McKinney.
Vinemont, though, could throw a wrench into those plans with a victory on Friday night.
% My Pick: Winfield
% People's Pick: Winfield (90 percent — 88 votes)
Class 4A, Region 6
% Etowah (3-2, 2-0) at Good Hope (6-0, 2-0): What a matchup we've got here.
The No. 5 Raiders will play the 10th-ranked Blue Devils on Friday night, as they look to improve to 7-0 for the first time since the 1999 season.
Etowah enters this contest — the first between the programs — coming off a loss to Fort Payne, but don't for a second think the Blue Devils won't provide Good Hope's toughest challenge to date.
They are led by three next-level players — RB Trent Davis (Duke), ATH NyNy Davis (Louisiana-Lafayette) and WR Ollie Finch (Troy) — and had a superb four-year run in Class 5A (2016-19) before reclassification dropped them down to Class 4A.
The Raiders, though, present a solid tandem of their own in QB Tanner Malin and RB Colton Bagwell, and are no strangers to winning big games the past three seasons.
Asking me to choose a winner here is like asking me to choose which 1995 WWF PPV was the worst.
I really don't know what to expect other than a great matchup.
That said, I'll take a guess here but could be wrong — has that ever happened?
% My Pick: Etowah
% People's Pick: Good Hope (78 percent — 144 votes)
% Hanceville (1-4, 1-2) at Oneonta (3-3, 2-1): It's been a long time since these two programs last met.
Oneonta won that particular contest (12-0 in 2001) and leads the all-time series 23-14-1 entering Friday.
The Redskins have also won three straight since opening with two forfeit losses and then a regular loss against Etowah in Week 2.
Tough matchup here for the Bulldogs.
% My Pick: Oneonta
% People's Pick: Oneonta (91 percent — 95 votes)
Class 5A, Region 7
% Boaz (4-2, 3-0) at Fairview (4-1, 2-1): The Aggies are looking to pull off a first on Friday night.
In eight all-time meetings, Fairview has never beaten Boaz, which won the last matchup (41-14) in 2015.
With Guntersville likely headed for a region title, this game could — I repeat and emphasize, could — be huge in determining which team gets the coveted No. 2 seed and a first-round playoff game at home.
This game also pits two fantastic running backs — Tyler Simmons and Kadin Bennefield — against each other, but Fairview quarterback Parker Martin could be the difference.
Couple that with the fact that Boaz is coming off a double-overtime loss to rival Albertville and the Aggies should be fresh off a bye ...
% My Pick: Fairview
% People's Pick: Fairview (63 percent — 98 votes)
% West Point (0-5, 0-2) at Crossville (0-5, 0-2): The past four weeks have been brutal for the Warriors.
West Point has lost by three, three, one and eight points but could easily be 4-0 in those games if not for just a couple of plays in each contest.
With that in mind, I'm calling it right now — there will be no heartbreak for the Warriors on Friday night.
Crossville has struggled this season, losing its past four games by 18, 41, 42 and 14 points, respectively, and West Point is due to put it all together.
Road team takes this one.
% My Pick: West Point
% People's Pick: West Point (81 percent — 114 votes)
Class 6A, Region 8
% Cullman (5-1, 3-0) at Decatur (0-5, 0-3): I'll make this last one short.
The Bearcats should be able to rebound from their first loss of the season when they play the Red Raiders, who have managed just 32 points — albeit, against good teams — in five games this season.
Cullman is a good team with a good defense, and that probably spells bad news for Decatur.
On Friday, the Bearcats play the Red Raiders. On Friday, the Bearcats beat the Red Raiders ($1 to Varsity Blues).
% My Pick: Cullman
% People's Pick: Cullman (93 percent — 123 votes)
% My Record: 28-10
% People's Record: 31-6-1
