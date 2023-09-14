Three weeks down, eight more to go.
Despite the season again flying toward November quicker than a Nolan Ryan fastball, there’s still more than enough football left on our plate.
Games continue Friday night for our local teams, most of which — sans Fairview and Good Hope — will face off with region opponents.
Each passing week means that each passing matchup grows in importance, so let’s get right to Week 4’s stacked slate.
Class 1A, Region 8
Addison (2-1, 2-0) at Hackleburg (1-1, 1-0): The Bulldogs have picked up two easy wins since a season-opening loss to Winston County.
Addison will now head to Hackleburg, which is coming off a bye week and already boasts a 24-8 win over last year’s region champion Meek.
The Bulldogs lead the all-time series 12-3, including a 26-14 victory last season. I could see another close margin this time around.
My Pick: Addison
Class 2A, Region 5
Lamar County (3-0, 1-0) at Cold Springs (2-1, 0-1): The Eagles suffered the first setback of the season in last week’s loss to Sulligent.
Things don’t get any easier for Cold Springs, though, as it welcomes in a talented Lamar County squad that has outscored its foes 109-18.
On top of that, the Eagles have never beaten the Bulldogs (0-9 all-time) but did play them quite competitively in a 38-28 loss last season.
My Pick: Lamar County
Class 6A, Region 7
Cullman (1-2, 0-1) at Decatur (1-2, 0-1): This is a rather important contest for both the Bearcats and Red Raiders.
A Cullman victory would help the program avoid its second straight 0-2 region start and go a long way toward easing the sting of last week’s loss.
Decatur escaped Oliver Woodard Stadium last season with a dramatic 39-36 victory in triple overtime — one of the best games in the state in 2022.
Could we see a similar thriller in 2023?
My Pick: Decatur
Class 4A, Region 6
Ashville (0-3, 0-1) at Hanceville (1-2, 0-1): The Bulldogs played Oneonta tough last week but ultimately fell to the Redskins in their region opener.
Hanceville returns home this week to face a winless Ashville team that has had a little trouble slowing other teams down — allowing 41 points per tilt.
The Bulldogs escaped with a 22-13 victory in 2022 and I think they’ll make it two in a row at Ray Talley Stadium this Friday night.
My Pick: Hanceville
Class 2A, Region 6
Pleasant Valley (2-0, 1-0) at Holly Pond (0-3, 0-1): The Broncos return home after a two-week road trip to face the Raiders.
Pleasant Valley, which has two wins over Donoho and West End, won the first-ever meeting with Holly Pond (48-19) last season.
My Pick: Pleasant Valley
Class 3A, Region 7
Brindlee Mountain (0-3, 0-1) at Vinemont (0-3, 0-0): The Eagles have battled and battled through three games this season.
Unfortunately for Vinemont, though, it doesn’t yet have a win to show for it in competitive games with Falkville, Good Hope and West Point.
That changes Friday night. The Eagles, who beat Brindlee Mountain 47-6 last season, will put together a similar showing this time around.
My Pick: Vinemont
Class 5A, Region 8
West Point (2-1, 1-0) at Russellville (3-0, 1-0): The Warriors got back in the win column last week ahead of their region opener this Friday.
Russellville — last year’s region champion — has breezed past Grissom, Deshler and Lawrence County and is 9-0 all-time against West Point.
It’ll take a strong effort from the road team here.
My Pick: Russellville
Non-Region Game
Good Hope (1-2) at Fairview (3-0): We will end this week’s column with the only county vs. county clash on the schedule.
The Aggies are off to a fantastic start this season, outscoring their opponents 137-27 behind a well-rounded rushing attack.
The Raiders, meanwhile, are coming off a loss to No. 2 Cherokee County and are in the midst of an incredibly difficult stretch.
Fairview won last year’s game — the first meeting between the schools since 2009 — by a score of 27-6.
I think the Aggies will make it back-to-back wins.
My Pick: Fairview
Last Week’s Record: 8-0
Season-to-Date Record: 16-6