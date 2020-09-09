I'll be completely honest with you right out of the gate.
I really don't like black olives.
Oh, and these Week 3 matchups are some of the toughest to pick I can remember.
That being said, unpredictability often — but not always — leads to exciting games.
So go out and catch a local contest on Friday night. After all, seven teams in our coverage area are hosting.
Ready to go? Then let's talk predictions and forget the fact that I went 5-4 last week.
Before we begin, though, remember to cast your vote in "The People's Pick," a series of Twitter polls posted on my timeline (@winfreyjake) each and every Monday afternoon.
Class 2A, Region 5
% Midfield (1-1) at Addison (1-2): Here's the first toss-up of Friday night.
It's also the first meeting between these two teams, both of which are coming off losses last week.
The Bulldogs fell to Aliceville (36-34 in OT), while the Patriots came up short against Lamar County (33-26).
Picking a winner here is tougher than picking what movie to rent at Blockbuster when I was 10 years old.
Addison needs a win to avoid its first 0-2 start in region play since 2015.
% My Pick: Addison
% People's Pick: Addison (55 percent — 91 votes)
Class 3A, Region 6
% Carbon Hill (1-2) at Vinemont (1-2): We're going from one toss-up to another with this game.
The Eagles lead the all-time series against the Bulldogs 7-1, but the two teams haven't met since 2011.
Vinemont is hoping to purge last week's loss to J.B. Pennington from its system with a win on Friday.
Carbon Hill, meanwhile, is looking for its first victory against the Eagles since 2000.
It's time for the quarter — flip — to make an appearance.
% My Pick: Vinemont
% People's Pick: Vinemont (54 percent — 92 votes)
% J.B. Pennington (2-0) at Holly Pond (1-2): The Broncos have their work cut out for them on Friday.
J.B. Pennington has won six straight in the series, which it leads 28-14, and opened the season with blowout victories over Oak Grove (34-6) and Vinemont (54-0).
It'll take a Herculean effort from Holly Pond to tame the Tigers in this one.
% My Pick: J.B. Pennington
% People's Pick: J.B. Pennington (94 percent — 100 votes)
Class 4A, Region 6
% Hanceville (1-1) at Dora (2-0): What a performance from the Bulldogs last week.
Hanceville defeated Fultondale — ending the Wildcats' 24-game region win streak — and is attempting to do more region damage when it travels to Dora on Friday night.
The "other" Bulldogs have won with defense so far, beating Cordova (21-6) and Holt (21-7).
These two programs have met just twice in the past 80 years, with Dora winning in 2002 and 2003.
I know, I know — that matters little in 2020.
Consider this matchup yet another toss-up.
% My Pick: Dora
% People's Pick: Dora (73 percent — 138 votes)
Class 5A, Region 7
% Douglas (3-0) at Fairview (2-1): The Aggies would love nothing more than to forget Week 2.
Fairview suffered a setback against Guntersville and is looking to rebound at Dafford Smith Stadium, where it'll face the Eagles, who are 3-0 for the first time since 1994.
Kudos to my alma mater ... man, do I miss the lunchroom food.
However, Douglas' three wins have come against Weaver, Brindlee Mountain and Sardis.
To put it mildly, the Aggies are miles better than all three of those teams.
I like Fairview, which leads the all-time series 13-3, to pick up its first region win of the season.
% My Pick: Fairview
% People's Pick: Fairview (61 percent — 113 votes)
% Boaz (2-1) at West Point (0-2): The Warriors will host the Pirates for their region opener.
West Point is coming off a tough 31-28 loss to Lawrence County, while Boaz crushed Crossville 48-7.
These two squads have faced off just two times previously, with the Pirates winning in 2002 and 2003.
Boaz is paced offensively by running back Kadin Bennefield, who has rushed for 10 touchdowns through three games, according to the Sand Mountain Reporter.
This is another toss-up — mama, there goes that word ($1 to Mark Jackson) — game for me.
Based on the information I have, though ...
% My Pick: Boaz
% People's Pick: Boaz (78 percent — 108 votes)
Class 6A, Region 8
% Buckhorn (1-2) at Cullman (3-0): The Bearcats are rolling so far this season.
Up next is a home matchup against the Bucks, who defeated Hazel Green 43-7 last week.
The two teams have met just twice, with Cullman winning in 1996 and Buckhorn winning in 1997.
This, in my opinion, isn't a toss-up; don't expect much suspense at Oliver Woodard Stadium.
% My Pick: Cullman
% People's Pick: Cullman (91 percent — 150 votes)
Non-Region Game(s)
% Haleyville (2-1) at Good Hope (3-0): The Raiders will attempt to remain perfect on Friday night.
They'll face the Lions, who dropped a close one to Northside last week and defeated Addison in Week 0.
This has the makings of a trap game — Good Hope travels to Hanceville next week — but I don't expect coach Alan Scott to allow his team to lose focus.
Plus, Tanner Malin and Co. are just playing too well on offense not to pick the Raiders.
Haleyville leads the all-time series 4-2, but the gap narrows soon.
% My Pick: Good Hope
% People's Pick: Good Hope (80 percent — 105 votes)
% My Record: 13-6
% People's Record: 15-4
