Vinemont entered the postseason on a three-game win streak, but a five-touchdown blitz by Lauderdale County in Friday’s first half led to a 41-7 loss that ended the Eagles' season in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs.
Vinemont (5-6) avoided the shutout when Rush Sandlin ran for a touchdown with just over three minutes left in the game.
Vinemont had played well to close the regular season, scoring at least 42 points each night in wins over Danville, Asbury and Holly Pond.
Led by coach Stephen Robinson, the Eagles were making their third consecutive playoff appearance – their longest such streak since 1993-95.
Lauderdale County (7-4), which is now 4-0 all-time against Vinemont and is in the playoffs for the 13th straight season, will play Gordo in the second round.