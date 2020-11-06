Many teams have struggled to slow Plainview’s offense this season, and Vinemont didn’t have an answer Friday night.
But although the Eagles fell 41-14 in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs, head coach Stephen Robinson had an optimistic message after the game, which ended Vinemont’s best season in more than half a decade.
“It really speaks to the character of the kids, especially this group of seniors. We’ve asked a lot of them, and they have come through with every single thing we’ve asked them to do,” Robinson said. “They’ve worked hard and set a great example for their teammates and held them accountable. We just want to build on that.
“No one thought we’d be 7-3, and no one probably picked us to be in the playoffs at the beginning of the year. I just give all the credit to the kids and my assistant coaches. They’re great, they’re awesome, and we’re a young staff. We’re learning all the time. We just try to encourage the kids to get better every week, and we try to get better every week.”
Vinemont (7-4) entered the contest on a four-game winning streak but quickly found itself struggling to score against the Plainview defense, which allowed an average of 15.2 points per game in the regular season.
The Bears (10-1) led only 6-0 after the opening quarter and 12-0 before Vinemont’s Colby Miller scored on a touchdown run with 3:24 left in the first half. However, that was the last time the Eagles would find the end zone until early in the fourth.
Plainview added a touchdown with 44 seconds left in the first half to lead 20-7 at the break, then scored twice in the third to take a five-touchdown lead into the final quarter.
“They’re good at what they do. They’re very good at what they do,” Robinson said of Plainview. “They found what we were giving up early, and they hurt us.”
Brody Speer scored with 11:16 left in the game to cut Vinemont’s deficit to 35-14 before Plainview responded with another score of its own.
Though the loss marks the end of Vinemont’s season, 2020 was a successful year that was led by a strong senior class. The playoff trip marks Vinemont’s first postseason appearance since 2014. It was also the Eagles’ first winning season under Robinson.
“I think the example the seniors set in the weight room and on the practice field carries more weight than what everybody sees on Friday nights, for the future of our program,” Robinson said. “What they see on Friday nights is just a result of what those kids have done during the week. Now, 3-7 like we’ve been the last two years is not good enough. Now, 7-3 is the next step, and we have to get above that.”
