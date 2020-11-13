Ramsay lived up to its No. 1 billing on Friday night, rolling to a 52-14 win over 10th-ranked Fairview at Legion Field in the second round of the Class 5A playoffs.
The Aggies close the season with a 10-2 record, marking the third time in school history they reached the 10-win plateau.
“I felt like we played at a high level in the first half and hung right there with them. In the second half, things didn’t go our way. Give credit to Ramsay,” said Fairview coach George Redding. “I’m super proud of our group. We have an unbelievable group of young men, and they should hold their heads high for what they’ve accomplished.”
Fairview made things interesting early in Birmingham, keeping pace with the Rams for a 7-all tie by the end of the first quarter. Parker Martin scored a 2-yard touchdown for the Aggies in the stanza.
Ramsay, led offensively by quarterback Kamren Ivory and a host of weapons, reeled off 45 unanswered points from there.
The Rams (12-0) led 27-7 at halftime and extended the cushion to 52-7 by the end of the third.
Martin hooked up with Jameson Goble through the air for a 15-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Under Redding, Fairview finished second in 5A, Region 7, advancing to the second round of the playoffs for the second straight season. The Aggies secured a thrilling 27-22 win over Center Point in the first round last week.
“With the pandemic, there were times people were certain we wouldn’t be able to get this season going. We weren’t guaranteed anything, so our guys embraced and appreciated the chance to compete every Friday night. We’re thrilled we were able to get 12 weeks in and finish with one of the best marks in school history,” Redding said.
