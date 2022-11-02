Another regular season has come and gone.
Now, it’s time for five football teams in The Times’ coverage area to turn their attention to the playoffs.
Addison and Fairview will host first-round games after finishing second in their respective regions, while Cullman, Good Hope and Vinemont will hit the road to face their postseason foes.
Let’s take a look at what awaits those programs on Friday night.
% Team: Addison (8-2, 6-1 in Class 1A, Region 8)
% Opponent: Appalachian (5-5, 4-2 in Class 1A, Region 7)
% All-Time Series: Addison leads 3-0
% The Skinny: The Bulldogs return to the playoffs for the 10th time in 11 seasons under David Smothers.
Appalachian, meanwhile, is back in the postseason for the first time since 2019 and only the second time since the 2012 season.
After claiming just two combined victories in 2020 and 2021, the Eagles totaled five wins this season — though none came against a team above .500.
Addison is attempting to reach the second round for the sixth time under Smothers.
% Quotes of Note: “I’m tickled for the kids and tickled to have another week to spend with them. We’re going to try to get better. We haven’t peaked … still making lots of mistakes. But we are getting better. If we can peak at the right time, we might make a little noise. It’s a good group of kids to be around, so you want to enjoy it while you can.” — David Smothers
“Appalachian is really good. If they were in our region, they’d be 8-2 or 7-3. They’re a very capable team. I’m nothing but impressed with how they get after it. They are physical and scrappy. They’ve also got some really good skill guys.” — David Smothers
% Team: Cullman (7-3, 2-3 in Class 6A, Region 7)
% Opponent: Gadsden City (6-4, 5-0 in Class 6A, Region 8)
% All-Time Series: First Meeting
% The Skinny: Four seasons under Oscar Glasscock. Four playoff berths for Cullman.
The Bearcats will now face Gadsden City looking to advance to the second round for the first time since 2019.
The Titans enter the postseason having won four straight games, but defeated just one squad — Fort Payne — that produced a winning record in 2022. Conversely, Gadsden City’s four losses came against Carrollton (Ga.), Hewitt-Trussville, Hartselle and Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa — programs with a combined record of 37-3.
Cullman’s losses came to Hartselle, Decatur and Muscle Shoals — programs with a combined record of 27-3.
% Quotes of Note: “You never take it for granted. It’s tough to get in the playoffs in this region. It’s a huge compliment to the players, staff and program to make it four years in a row. Our goal is to be the best we can be and improve each week. The playoffs are obviously a big deal, too, and that’s a goal we have. Our players are very deserving of it.” — Oscar Glasscock
"We’re two very similar teams. I know coach (Ali) Smith really well. He’s really brought that community together and that school together. They’ve played well when it’s mattered. They won their region and have a lot of talent, especially defensively. They’ve caused a lot of problems for people. We’ve played some pretty good defenses, so hopefully it won’t be a shock for our guys.” — Oscar Glasscock
% Team: Fairview (7-3, 5-1 in Class 5A, Region 8)
% Opponent: Guntersville (8-2, 4-2 in Class 5A, Region 7)
% All-Time Series: Guntersville leads 19-3
% The Skinny: The Aggies are back in the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season — 10th time overall — under George Redding and will face a familiar opponent.
Guntersville — a team Fairview has played 10 times in the Redding era alone — collected a playoff spot for the 10th straight year under Lance Reese and held nine of its opponents to 21 points or less.
The Wildcats’ lone losses came to Arab and Scottsboro.
Fairview, meanwhile, is looking to make another deep run after reaching the semifinals last season.
% Quotes of Note: “Being in the playoffs is an honor and privilege. We’re excited for a chance to represent our school. It never gets old, never gets boring. It keeps things in perspective knowing how many teams have to go home and how few get to continue to play.” — George Redding
“Another tremendous Guntersville team, which is to be expected. Great size. Play great defense. Playmakers in various places. Consistent. Don’t hurt themselves. It’s going to be important for us to do what we do and do it well. We also can’t hurt ourselves. We have to take care of the football and lean on what we’re good at.” — George Redding
% Team: Good Hope (5-5, 3-3 in Class 4A, Region 6)
% Opponent: Dora (7-3, 6-1 in Class 4A, Region 5)
% All-Time Series: Dora leads 6-2
% The Skinny: Good Hope clinched its fifth straight playoff appearance under Alan Scott this season.
A quarterfinal team in 2021, the Raiders will look to advance against a Dora program that won seven of its last eight games following an 0-2 start.
The Bulldogs’ losses came to Winfield, Oneonta and Corner — programs with a combined 25-4 record.
Good Hope, meanwhile, has won five playoff games since 2018.
% Quotes of Note: “Our message to the guys this week was to not take this for granted. We are blessed to have this opportunity, and we hope our guys understand that. We want to go play our best.” — Alan Scott
“They are region champs, so you know they’re really good. They’re very athletic on both sides of the ball and very explosive. They’re well-coached, too. Coach (Chavis) Williams is a friend, and we’ve helped each other out in the past. We are familiar with what they do and have a lot of respect of them.” — Alan Scott
% Team: Vinemont (5-5. 3-3 in Class 3A, Region 7)
% Opponent: Lauderdale County (6-4, 5-1 in Class 3A, Region 8)
% All-Time Series: Lauderdale County leads 3-0
% The Skinny: This is three consecutive playoff berths for the Eagles under Stephen Robinson — the first time that’s happened for the Red and White since 1993-95.
Vinemont, which has won three in a row, will face Lauderdale County in a rematch of last year’s first-round bout won by the Tigers 28-6.
In fact, all three meetings between the programs have come in the first round of the postseason.
The Tigers have made the playoffs every year since 2010 and held six opponents to 14 points or less in 2022.
% Quotes of Note: “It’s awesome to be playing. We’re healthier than we’ve been all season. The team seems hungry, which isn’t always the case 11 weeks in. They have a lot of confidence in what we’re doing, and I think we’re playing our best ball right now.” — Stephen Robinson
“They’re a very disciplined team. They play hard, physical. They’ll hit you. We have to be prepared for that. They play harder than any team we’ve played this season in terms of all-out effort. They’re real similar to us in terms of team makeup — they play a lot of two-way players, things like that. It’s a good matchup, and I’m excited. Our confidence level is a little better than it was last year. I feel like we’re sitting in as good of a situation as we can be going into the first round.” — Stephen Robinson