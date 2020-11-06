There will be no early postseason exit for the Addison Bulldogs this season.
Addison's Nelson Martin scored the game-winning touchdown with 1:44 left in the game, and the Bulldogs grinded out an impressive 22-15 victory over Colbert County at A.G. Hicks Stadium on Friday night, sending the Bulldogs to the second round of the Class 2A playoffs.
"It was a great playoff game, and I'm proud of our players for stepping up during crunch time. We've had several kids sick and out, so I'm tickled we had players fill those gaps to help us win," Addison coach David Smothers said. "Colbert County had a strong football team. We knew it would come down to the final seconds."
Under Smothers, Addison (7-4) advanced to at least the third round of the playoffs between 2016-18, bouncing between 1A and 2A. The Bulldogs made a unique first-round exit last season.
After Martin put Addison ahead in the final minute, the Bulldogs' defense put together one final stand, keeping Colbert County out of the end zone after marching as close as the Addison 20-yard line in the final seconds.
Addison seized an early 7-0 lead in the first quarter after a 32-yard touchdown run by quarterback Christian Roberts.
The Addison lead was brief as Colbert County (7-4) returned the ensuing kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown, tying the game at 7-all.
Addison reclaimed the lead late in the first quarter on a 80-yard touchdown pass from Roberts to Tommy Daniel, making it 15-7.
Neither team scored in the second or third quarters.
Addison advances to play No. 6 North Sand Mountain next week in a rematch from last year's playoffs. The Bulldogs dropped that game by seven points in the opening round.
"We're excited to have the chance to play them again," Smothers said.
