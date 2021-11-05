Cullman nearly rode its stingy defense to a postseason win.
Jackson-Olin scored on its first play of overtime and Cullman failed to answer, ending the Bearcats’ season with a 22-14 loss in the Class 6A playoffs on Friday night.
Cullman, which closes the season at 7-4, rallied late to force overtime in its first meeting all-time against the Mustangs.
Seconds after tackling the Jackson-Olin punter on a punt attempt, Cullman quarterback Ryan Skinner hooked up with Jamar Key for a 32-yard touchdown strike, tying the game at 14-all with 1:37 left.
Jackson-Olin seized a 14-7 lead at the 6:29 mark in the second quarter and that stood until Key’s fourth-quarter touchdown.
In overtime, Jackson-Olin scored on its first play and added a 2-point conversion. The Mustangs subsequently kept Cullman out of the end zone, locking up a 4-0 night for 6A, Region 6. Hartselle and Muscle Shoals lost at home, respectively, to Gardendale and Pinson Valley, and Decatur lost on the road at Clay-Chalkville.
Jackson-Olin scooted out to an 8-0 lead by the end of the first quarter.
With just under 11 minutes remaining in the second stanza, Skinner threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Jake Dueland for Cullman’s first score.
Later in the second quarter, the Mustangs extended their lead to 14-7 after turning a 4th-and-12 situation into a 15-yard touchdown.
Cullman made its third consecutive postseason appearance in as many seasons under coach Oscar Glasscock.
The Bearcats’ defense surrendered only 15.6 points per game this season, including limiting six opponents to 14 points or less.
Lauderdale County 28, Vinemont 6
Vinemont’s late-season surge ended Friday at the hands of the seventh-ranked Tigers in the Class 3A playoffs.
Lauderdale County shut out the Eagles (5-6) in the first half, constructing a 21-0 cushion by the break.
Kayden Henderson accounted for Vinemont’s lone score of the game. His 1-yard touchdown with 1:36 to go in the third quarter trimmed the Eagles’ deficit to 21-6.
Lauderdale County added a touchdown with 4:50 remaining in the game.
Vinemont made its second straight postseason appearance under Stephen Robinson, winning five of its last seven regular-season games.
Lauderdale County moved to 3-0 all-time against Vinemont, with all three victories occurring in the postseason.
