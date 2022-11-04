Good Hope’s streak of seasons with at least one playoff win ended Friday at two.
Dora got off to a fast start, scoring 14 seconds into the game, on the way to a 34-6 win over the Raiders in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs.
The host Bulldogs (8-3) used a 55-yard double reverse pass for the opening touchdown. Ahead 13-0 after neither team scored in the second quarter, Dora pulled away with a trio of third-quarter touchdowns.
Good Hope (5-6) finally scored when Colten Whatley threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Callahan Lindsey in the fourth quarter.
Good Hope snapped a four-game losing streak in the middle of the year and won three in a row before a loss to Oneonta to close the regular season.
But the Raiders couldn’t solve Dora, which improved to 7-2 in the series. Dora will play Randolph in next week’s second round.