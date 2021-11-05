GOOD HOPE — Ethan Anderson soaked it all in. So, too, did teammate Drew Easterwood and the rest of the Raiders.
The scoreboard in the end zone at James W. Shabel Stadium might not have told the full story on Friday night, but it sure did highlight the most important part — Good Hope 27, Central-Florence 24.
Anderson punctuated a three-touchdown performance with a 7-yard scoring dash late in the matchup, Easterwood reeled in the victory-sealing interception as time expired, and the Raiders — as they've so often done this season — made plays when they had to have them, securing a first-round win against the Wildcats in the Class 4A playoffs.
The senior duo, both of them battered and bruised following a grueling, 48-minute clash, couldn't keep the excitement out of their voices as they tried to explain just what makes their squad tick during these close encounters.
"I feel like it's our brotherhood, honestly," Easterwood said. "Just loving each other and trusting that the other person will make a play. Our coaches told us before their last drive, 'One stop, and it's over.' They told us how we've been dreaming about this since we were little. We decided tonight wasn't going to be the end."
Added Anderson: "We believe in each other, trust each other and love each other. We'd follow each other anywhere. We have a great coaching staff and great players. I'm surrounded by great and humble people. We just looked at each other (late in the game) and said, 'We've got this.' It was go big or go home."
Good Hope held a 21-14 lead entering the fourth quarter, but Central-Florence quickly tied things up following a 17-yard touchdown run by quarterback Carson Brewer. The Wildcats then forced a three-and-out and capped off a 12-play drive with Gresham Carter's 29-yard field goal to seize a 24-21 advantage with less than three minutes left.
The Raiders, though, didn't panic.
A 15-yard run by Anderson and a 16-yard pass from Tanner Malin to Jager Burns set the home team up inside the 20.
Three plays later, the former punched it in to put Good Hope back in front with 40 seconds remaining.
"I had faith in those guys up front," Anderson said of his offensive line. "I told them I'd follow them anywhere."
Good Hope coach Alan Scott said his team practices the two-minute drill at the end of every practice.
"You're going to be in this situation at some point," he added. "Coach (Mitch) Witcher does a great job getting our guys in position. Tanner does a great job calling the plays. The line does a great job blocking. Ethan, Jager and KJ (Kaleb Jones) do a great job of running the football. They just believe in what we're going to do in those two-minute situations. I'm really happy it worked out for us tonight. I give Central-Florence a lot of respect. That's a great football team we just played."
On the ensuing possession, the Wildcats drove the ball to the Red and White 24-yard line with 10 seconds on the clock.
Brewer's final pass, however, was read perfectly by Easterwood — who leapt up and snatched the easy interception.
Anderson finished with 131 yards on 16 carries, while Malin added 112 yards on 13 carries.
The former scored from 2 and 9 yards out in the first half, while the latter found pay dirt from 27 yards out.
Brodie Montgomery, meanwhile, picked up a pair of 2-yard touchdown scampers in the first half. The second score was set up by Hunter Palmer's lengthy kickoff return.
Montgomery secured 94 yards on 14 carries. Jamal Ingram added 67 yards on seven totes.
Brewer racked up 111 total yards — 89 passing and 22 rushing.
Central-Florence ends its season at 7-4.
Good Hope, meanwhile, improved to 8-3 and will travel to No. 4 Northside, which beat Madison County in the first round, for a second-round matchup next Friday night.
"This is the fun thing — we all get to hang out another week," Scott said. "I really believe this coaching staff loves each other and wants to be around each other and works hard for each other. The same thing can be said for the kids. They play hard for each other, love each other. The coaching staff loves the kids. I think the kids love us, too (laughs).
"But in all seriousness, it's a blessing for us to be in this position. We're going to be very thankful to the Lord that He saw fit to give us this win."
