ADDISON — The Bulldogs used a quick-strike attack to score early and often, Addison’s defense forced six turnovers, and the Blue and Gold whipped Appalachian 66-22 in the Class 1A playoffs on Friday night to advance to the second round for the sixth time under coach David Smothers.
Addison (9-2) will travel to Lynn, which defeated Donoho 42-0 in the opening round, next week.
“This felt like the most solid and complete game we’ve played this season,” Smothers said. “We’ve had some complete halves this season, but I thought we played a complete game tonight. Their scores came from broken plays. They didn’t really drive on us. Sometimes, you’re going to do that. But we got six turnovers, so we’re doing something right. Nobody got hurt, either, so the good Lord has blessed us.”
Brian Berry produced a pair of touchdown runs (2 and 53 yards) in the first 14 minutes of the contest, but Appalachian matched the home team score for score to tie things at 14-all with 7:41 remaining in the first half.
It was all Addison from that point onward.
Berry put the Bulldogs back in front on the next snap with a 62-yard scoring scamper, and Briley Holt’s 20-yard TD run later in the second period allowed Addison to take a 28-14 lead into halftime.
The Blue and Gold quickly put the outcome on ice with four third-quarter touchdowns — Briley Hayes had a 45-yard scamper, Bradley Willett corralled a 43-yard pick-six, and Hayes tossed scoring passes to Jed Wilkins (12 yards) and Brady Gilbreath (29 yards) — to build a 58-22 advantage entering the final stanza.
Addison’s final touchdown of the game came on a 9-yard run by Kaden Dyson.
Willett, Holt, Gilbreath, Josh Netherton and Peyton Holland each registered interceptions for Addison, which also came up with a safety, while Hayden Holland recovered a first-half fumble.
Berry ran for 142 yards on seven carries, while Hayes totaled 98 yards on seven carries.
Hayes also added 58 passing yards, and Dyson collected 49 rushing yards on six carries.
Addison will now turn its attention to Lynn, and Smothers knows it will be a challenge for his team.
“They can go,” he said. “They are as advertised. Lynn and us are so much alike. They are going to get after it, play hard, and be prepared. Their coaches are going to do a good job of knowing what we do. It’s going to be won or lost on the field. It’s going to be one where the kicking game and turnovers are going to be key.”