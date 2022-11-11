Addison/Lynn

Addison's Brian Berry is brought down by a Lynn defender.

 Jason Clark | Daily Mountain Eagle

Addison’s season ended Friday night following a 41-14 road loss to Lynn in the second round of the Class 1A playoffs.

The Bulldogs (9-3) trailed 21-0 late in the second quarter before getting on the board just before halftime following a touchdown scamper by Brian Berry.

Lynn, though, produced three more touchdowns in the second half, and Berry’s second score of the game — a lengthy dash early in the fourth quarter — wasn’t enough to propel the Bulldogs into the quarterfinals.

Defensively, Brady Gilbreath notched an interception.

Addison defeated Appalachian 66-22 last week to advance to the second round for the sixth time under coach David Smothers.

