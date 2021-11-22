George Redding and his Fairview Aggies have much to be grateful for this week.
For starters, the Purple and Gold is making its first-ever appearance in the semifinals, where it’ll take on second-ranked Pleasant Grove for a coveted spot in the Class 5A championship contest.
Not only that, but Redding and Co. have yet another opportunity to represent proudly their school and colors in front of what will almost assuredly be a jam-packed Spartan Stadium on Friday night.
Last but not least — the oft-mentioned Fairview community. Be it the matching band, cheerleaders or incredible crowds, the Aggies have been blessed with an unwavering support that started back in Week 0 and continues to impress both coaches and players alike as they prepare to continue their storybook campaign.
“From being a manager to a player to a coach, our fans are second to none,” Redding said. “Our community has been so consistent and is willing to show up and support the football team, the band, the cheerleaders. It really doesn’t get any better. We're very thankful."
For the players, the backing from the fans hasn’t gone unnoticed.
In fact, it’s played a huge role in helping the team achieve what it has this season.
“It’s like something out of Friday Night Lights,” senior lineman Ethan Bice said. “The noise, the atmosphere — it makes us more determined. They come in and blow everyone’s mind every single game.”
Added senior quarterback Parker Martin: “We’ve been blessed. It’s awesome to have the whole town behind us. They fuel the fire. Without them, we wouldn’t be as good as we are. We run off their energy. We make plays. They get loud. That is what keeps us going.”
WHAT A RUSH
Fairview’s march through the postseason has been the product of lots of hard work and preparation.
It’s also helped to have a downhill, physical rushing attack that’s caused its opponents all sorts of trouble.
The Aggies have outrushed all three of their playoff foes so far, registering 244 yards in the first round, 259 yards in the second round and 391 yards in the quarterfinals.
Through 13 games, Fairview has tallied 3,437 rushing yards — a lot of that coming via Martin, Eli Frost and Tyler Simmons, one of the top three-headed monsters in Class 5A.
None of that, though, would be possible without a dominant offensive line that includes Bice, Zane Roberts, Tyde Bagwell, Carson Jennings, Bradley Smith, Cale Foster and Eric Gonzalez.
“Our offensive line is physical and will get after your tail,” Martin said. “They’re one of the best offensive lines in the state. They help us make plays. Without them, our rushing game wouldn’t be anything.”
According to Bice, the reason for the team’s continued ground success stems from a particular mentality.
“The way I look at it, and I tell the whole line this — if someone has the nerve to line up against you and practices all week trying to make you quit, I take that as disrespect,” he said. “For us, that’s not going to happen. We just hold ourselves to a high standard. We’re trying to manhandle anyone in front of us.”
Added Redding: “It’s very important that your system — whatever you believe in — gives you the ability and the flexibility to give your kids an opportunity to be successful. We want to establish the run and be very physical. We also want to be able to throw the ball off that when we need to. There are 11 guys out there, and they’ve all got a job to do — both in the run game and the passing game.”
CHANGE OF PLANS
Following his team’s quarterfinal victory against Parker, Redding found himself in a pickle.
His wife, Amber, had previously booked a Gatlinburg trip for the Thanksgiving holiday, long before the Aggies went out and made the semifinals for the first time in school history.
Fortunately for the Redding clan, however, they were able to pass the trip off to another family.
Not that the head ball coach is complaining.
“Not at all,” he said with a laugh. “We’ve done this for quite a few years now, and we always had this talk where you hope and pray we’re still playing. We’re super excited. We’re going to have our Thanksgiving like normal, but we’ve never had a Thanksgiving with our team. That’s going to be special.”
RIDING HIGH
The Aggies have reeled off 10 straight wins since a Week 2 loss to No. 5 Guntersville.
During that sensational stretch, they’ve produced an impressive margin of victory (26 points per game) and set school records for wins (12) and points (567) in a season.
It’s been quite a journey for the fans, coaches and, especially, the players.
“It’s been great, but I’m very appreciative of that loss,” sophomore running back Eli Frost said. “Getting that taste of failure … we didn’t want that again. Our work ethic has gotten us here. Every day, we give it all we’ve got.”
For Redding, who’s in his 15th season with the Aggies, the growth of his team has been what’s stood out most.
“Just to see that and their hunger and continuous progression each week … it’s much bigger than football,” he said. “It’s about the relationships. It’s not going to be games or records they remember, even though they’ll have those. It’s going to be the relationships they carry over, and those are special. And, you know, maybe there was a little box this team was supposed to fit in at some point. But these guys decided on what they wanted to accomplish for themselves. And that’s been phenomenal to see.”
