Chris Moss has stepped down as Holly Pond's football coach after just one season.
Moss, who guided the Broncos to a 2-8 record in 2020, informed the school of his decision last week.
Longtime assistant coach Mark Cornelius has been named the program's new head coach.
Principal Steve Miller confirmed the changes on Monday.
Moss was hired in January 2020 after spending four seasons (2016-19) as a varsity assistant at West Point.
He also coached at Good Hope from 2005-14, leading the Raiders to five playoff appearances and a region championship.
"It was a tough decision," Moss said. "But a lot of things have come up with health issues around the family. I really enjoyed my time at Holly Pond. The kids are great. I just felt like I'd be cheating them if I kept trying to juggle all this. If another opportunity arises and everything calms down and I feel like I can give 100 percent back -- I would entertain coaching again. But right now, it's just a whirlwind. So, I thought it was best to step aside. Coach Cornelius is a good man, and he'll do a fine job."
Cornelius, who's been at Holly Pond since 1992, is eager to tackle his new, albeit unexpected responsibilities.
"I am excited," he said. "But I understand Coach Moss' position. You have to take care of your family first. Our prayers are certainly with him. As far as this all goes, I love this community. It's a special place. We have a good group of boys. We're going to work as hard as we can and do the best we can. We want to develop them physically, mentally and spiritually. Coach (Mike) Bates is going to help me out -- he's beyond an asset. I've got a lot of good help."
Holly Pond opens the season Aug. 20 at home against Brindlee Mountain.
