Hanceville's Cody McCain

Hanceville's Cody McCain speaks to his team.

 Amanda Shavers

Cody McCain has stepped down as Hanceville's football coach.

McCain, who was hired in April 2018, accumulated a 6-24 record in three seasons with the Bulldogs.

Braxton Pitts — who leads the middle school program — has been named interim coach.

"There are other things I want to do professionally," McCain said. "I want to do what's best for the program and let someone else have a chance while I go pursue those things. I hope they have success, and I want to thank (Hanceville Principal) Mr. (Jimmy) Collins for the chance to lead."

Hanceville went 2-8 last season after moving up to Class 4A for the first time since 1995. One of those wins came against Fultondale (43-34 in Week 1), which ended the Wildcats' previous 24-game region win streak.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you