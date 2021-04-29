Cody McCain has stepped down as Hanceville's football coach.
McCain, who was hired in April 2018, accumulated a 6-24 record in three seasons with the Bulldogs.
Braxton Pitts — who leads the middle school program — has been named interim coach.
"There are other things I want to do professionally," McCain said. "I want to do what's best for the program and let someone else have a chance while I go pursue those things. I hope they have success, and I want to thank (Hanceville Principal) Mr. (Jimmy) Collins for the chance to lead."
Hanceville went 2-8 last season after moving up to Class 4A for the first time since 1995. One of those wins came against Fultondale (43-34 in Week 1), which ended the Wildcats' previous 24-game region win streak.
