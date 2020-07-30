Hanceville is more than ready to face the reclassification challenge this season.
The Bulldogs will make the move to Class 4A in Year 3 under coach Cody McCain, and their excitement level couldn't be higher as the program looks to reach the postseason for the first time since 2013.
An experience-laden roster could help the Purple and Gold accomplish that goal.
Hanceville opens its campaign Thursday, Aug. 20 at Vinemont.
Need a football fix? Then take a look at this year's Bulldogs below and check back for a full story, roster and pictures in the 2020 Football Preview Magazine — due out in August.
% Head Coach: Cody McCain
% Last Season: 3-7, 1-5 (Class 3A, Region 5)
% Key Departures: Will Akin
% Key Returners: Zach Campbell, Bo Joles, Logan Guthery, Karsen Wilbanks, Kendrick Johnson
% Coach Speak: "It's been tough, because I don't think the kids think about it a whole lot. They've worn masks this summer, but it isn't easy to get them to stay distanced. It's in their nature to get in groups and want to socialize. Having said that, we've done a good job with all of that. We're trying to get them ready to play, but we also know an order can come down at any moment to stop the season. We take this day by day but plan to play every game." — Cody McCain
"One of our positives is that this group has a lot of game experience. All these guys played last year for us, and their bodies have matured as well. I feel like we have better size, too. Our line is a bit bigger and even our skill position guys are bigger. I don't think we're going to give up as much size this year as we did last year." — Cody McCain
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.